Few folks head out for a day of recreation on the water thinking “today I’ll have to deal with trauma.”
But the possibility of dealing with a laceration, impaled fish hook, bee sting—or a more severe incident is much more likely than a weather forecast that is even close to being accurate.
Some boaters purchase a commercially manufactured first aid kit and throw it in a storage compartment without even taking a few minutes to check out the contents.
A medical emergency is no time to inventory supplies only to discover the kit has been ruined by water and mold caused by neglect.
Few scenarios are worse in the outdoors than shouting “Call 9-1-1” and realizing YOU are the only cavalry around. Basic first aid training is easier than learning how to “voice to text” on a smart phone.
One thing is certain—you won’t learn first aid any younger. This education isn’t like algebra class. Eventually there will come a time when you will need to apply hands-on knowledge.
My personal watercraft first aid kit fits snuggly in a waterproof Plano Model 1460 tackle box, with roughly 6-by-9-by-3” dimensions.
It is actually several kits. The one with bandaids, acetaminophen and other frequently used supplies is stored in a quart-sized Ziploc bag.
A roll of toilet paper and a butane lighter is ready to access in a Ziploc sandwich bag. A vacuum-sealed bag for a truly serious situation is nestled in the bottom of the kit—just in case.
The vacuum sealed bag has 8x7 trauma dressings, 4x4 gauze pads, a roll of Coban self-adhesive bandage and a 6/0 suture needle kit for a rare but always possible 9-1-1 situation.
Several years ago I was headed down the Mississippi River focused on catching some perch when frantic waving and whistling by several persons on a sandbar got my attention.
A young teenage girl, who had been enjoying an afternoon of tubing with a couple of other kids, was too close to the outboard when the boat driver put the motor in gear.
She was lying on the stern of a deck boat in a blood-soaked beach towel, going into shock when I landed on the sandbar with a deep, eight-inch long laceration on her thigh.
The three minutes it took to put this victim in the head-down Trendelenburg position and stop the bleeding with a pressure bandage applied with a trauma dressing and Coban felt like 30. But in EMS-speak: situation mitigated.
Just another day on the water.
First Aid Kit contents:
Acetominiphen alcohol swabs liquid bandage 10 regular bandaids
6 large bandaids 6 fingertip bandaids 6 large butterfly bandaids 6 small butterfly bandaids ammonia inhalants
Hook remover hemostat side cutter pliers toilet paper super glue
In vaccum sealed bag:
6 4x4 gauze pads 2 8 x7 abd. Pads 6” X 5 yd. stretch bandage
1 roll Coban wrap 1 roll adhesive tape 6/0 suture needle kit
ammonia inhalants are for direct application to insect stings