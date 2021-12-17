1. Meet Lamar (maybe): It took nearly as long as it could, late in Lamar Jackson’s fourth season with Baltimore, but the Green Bay Packers will finally see firsthand what the commotion around the Ravens quarterback is all about.
Jackson took over the starting job from Joe Flacco in Week 10 of his rookie season in 2018, went 6-1 to close that season and ran away with the MVP award in 2019 after posting 36 passing touchdowns along with 1,200 rushing yards.
These days, Jackson is still a major threat when he runs with the ball. He leads the Ravens with 767 rushing yards and is on pace for a third straight 1,000-yard season. But his passing numbers have dipped each year since his MVP campaign, and he has already taken more sacks this year than in either of his previous seasons as the full-time starter.
And the Packers might not be facing a fully healthy Jackson; he suffered a sprained ankle early in Sunday’s game against Cleveland and had to miss the rest of that game.
2. Short of expectations: Baltimore is one of those NFL franchises with a hard-earned reputation for stingy defense. This year, though, without two-time all-pro cornerback Marcus Peters after he tore an ACL in the offseason, the Ravens’ pass defense ranks 31st in yards allowed, 23rd in sacks, tied for 27th in interceptions and 23rd in passer rating allowed.
Baltimore has given up the fewest rushing yards in the league this season, but that could be a function of teams having so much success passing that they don’t feel a need to run it.
They have also struggled generating turnovers with only 11 created (29th in the NFL) and two games with more than one. That has put the Ravens on the wrong side of the turnover margin too many times this season, though they are 4-4 in games where they’ve lost the turnover battle.
3. MVP, MVP? Those defensive numbers for Baltimore must look awfully inviting for Aaron Rodgers, who has been regaled recently with the familiar chants (in Wisconsin sports venues, at least) of “M-V-P!”
There is a case to be made for Rodgers to win his fourth league MVP award: He’s first in in passer rating, fourth in ESPN’s quarterback rating metric, sixth in yards per attempt, tied for first in interception percentage (as usual) and second in touchdown percentage. And, oh yeah, his team could finish with the best record in the NFL.
While those percentage-based stats are impeccable, the problem a Rodgers MVP candidacy might run into is that the raw numbers aren’t going to dazzle the voters thanks to missing a game and that Week 1 debacle against New Orleans.
4. Hold your breath: While the Packers might have the edge on offense and defense, the Ravens will hold the decisive advantage in the third phase of the game when the kicking specialists are on the field.
It was in plain view in the Packers’ last game against the Bears. They gave up the league’s first punt return touchdown. They gave up big kickoff returns to set up good field position for Chicago. Amari Rodgers muffed another punt that, luckily for him, he got to retry because of a Bears penalty. And to cap it off, Chicago recovered an onside kick, one of the rarest occurrences in pro football these days.
Baltimore, meanwhile, leads the league with 14.4 yards per punt return (Green Bay is last, allowing 13.4) and is seventh with 24.2 yards per kickoff return (Green Bay is 26th, allowing 25.9). The Ravens also have one of the three best placekickers in NFL history in Justin Tucker, who has made 28 of 30 kicks this year, including a 66-yarder for a win over Detroit—and the NFL record.
5. Bend, don’t break: While Baltimore’s overall defense is in the middle of the road, it does perform well in key situations: third down, fourth down and when backed up in the red zone.
Opponents have only converted 32.7% of their third-down attempts against the Ravens (second-best among defenses), 50% of fourth downs (13th among defenses) and turned just 48.4% of red zone drives into touchdowns (third-best among defenses).
Their solid conversion rates translate to having the shortest average defensive drive in the NFL at 2:23. Interestingly, the Packers offense boasts the longest average offensive drive in the NFL at 3:15. This game could come down to which unit—the Ravens defense or the Packers offense—can more effectively impose its pace on the opposition.