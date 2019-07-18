Edgerton’s Daniel Ozga shot a final round 3-under 69 to finish 25th in the Wisconsin State Amateur Championship at Lawsonia in Green Lake the past four days.

Ozga was the highest area finisher in the tournament, and his round tied for the best score of the day.

The top 25 finishers are exempt into next year’s State Am tournament.

Hunter Eichhorn of Carney, Michigan, who plays collegiately for Marquette, won the tournament. Eichorn shot 2-over 74 in the final round and finished at 7-under.

Eichorn edged Matt Tolan of Eau Claire and Phillip Johnson of Colgate by a shot.

Tolan was the 2017 State Am champ and the runner-up at last month’s Ray Fischer tournament in Janesville.

Cory Aune of Lake Geneva finished in a tie for 26th place at 8-over.

Janesville’s Sam Van Galder finished in a tie for 47th place at 15-over.