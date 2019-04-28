Many anglers regard white bass with just a little less disdain than drum—the lowly sheepshead—calling these scrappy critters “sport fish” instead of “rough fish.”

White bass taste as good as bluegills but are not heralded as “panfish.” They fight harder than smallmouth bass, but aren’t considered “game fish.”

I suspect the angling fraternity chose the term “sport fish” because white bass have profound panache but lack even a scintilla of guile—a polite way of saying these gangsters are the MS-13 of finned critters high on crack when they smack your hook and agree to dance.

There is no shame in admitting white bass are my favorite fish or admitting a lifelong affliction as a fishing junkie.

When their typical feeding frenzy goes into overdrive in the annual spring spawning run, commitments, responsibilities and personal needs are put on hold until physically incapable of catching just one more fish.

This run is just kicking off on the Fox River, with the circus rolling into town on the legendary Wolf River by mid-week. The Fox doesn’t get the angling pressure seen on the Wolf. But in recent years, this is like the pandemonium of the walleye run at De Pere followed by similar situations on the Menominee and Peshtigo a week later.

A chance to fish with my “young” old buddy Justin Kohn again made the final destination this past week an easy choice. Justin has my vote as top guide in this part of the state. He grew up next to Puckaway, towing a boat behind a tractor to fish after chores when he was just nine years old.

Kohn is 36 now. We’ve been fishing together since the year before he chose to make fishing his full-time job a dozen years ago.

In this time frame, I’ve seen the affable Kohn morph from Young Turk to the point where he has arrived at living legend status on the roster of Wisconsin pro fishermen.

Our time on the water last week made me realize a personal status change from player to “emeritus.”

Justin politely asked me to sit down instead of helping him set planer boards for walleyes on a pre-fishin’ mission. We spent most of the day trying to pattern walleyes for the 19th annual Puckaway walleye tournament held yesterday on this lake.

Results should be posted sometime today on the “Tucked Away” Facebook page, the tourney headquarters located in Marquette.

First place pays a meager $1,000, with the field limited to 50 boats. Kohn said this roster usually fills in less than one hour when registration time arrives, attracting many of the top walleye anglers in the state (which essentially means in the world).

Kohn says a trolling presentation will win this event, which has been held on the last Saturday of April since Kohn and a couple of buddies came up with the idea for this competition. Walleyes in Puckaway are post spawn now. The bigger females have slid back down into the lake. Puckaway isn’t known for huge walleyes, but it will still take at least 20 pounds of fish to cash the biggest check.

Dialing in where the walleyes are—more important where they are likely to be at tourney time—took us most of a day. Kohn’s pace is frenetic when he’s in tourney mode, setting lines behind five boards in the time it took me to set just one. He could not find peace until all boxes were checked and contingencies accounted for.

Tournament homework done; fishing begins

Only then could he slow the mental processes down to move up into Fox River which feeds this lake to catch white bass.

A few rigs were parked at the Lock Road ramp downstream from the low-head dam at Montello where most fish will stop when they hit this barrier.

We caught most of our fish a mile or so downstream, with anglers in boats we eased past catching an occasional fish. Several of these folks noted the bite was “slow.”

But these anglers weren’t fishing with Justin Kohn, the Crown Prince of Puckaway. It only took Justin about three casts to hook up after finding fish on the side scan feature of his Humminbird electronics.

I changed lures a half-dozen times looking for the killer du jour, while Justin boated a couple more on his “old reliable,” noting the action was indeed slow.

Several whiteys slapped at my Echotail blade bait without finding a hook, indicating a need to change presentation. It may sound counter-intuitive to speed up the retrieve when white bass strike but don’t commit.

But experience teaches this is exactly what white bass want.

Snap-ripping the blade bait at the fastest pace the reel’s gear ratio would allow produced hook-ups on three consecutive casts, with twice this number in a dozen casts.

Kohn observed this clinic and quietly made adjustments, bringing a subtle smirk to my face.

An old buck may not be the first one to the food plot, but he’ll get there and find the sweetest greens.