1. Deebo-lution: Before the Week 3 matchup with the 49ers, I dropped what might've seemed ludicrous at the time: a Deebo Samuel-Jerry Rice comparison.
That turned out not to be that far-fetched.
The third-year 49ers receiver had a breakout season in 2021, posting 1,405 receiving yards and six touchdowns. The yardage was good for ninth-most in a season in 49ers history. The two guys occupying slots 1 through 8 on that list are in the Hall of Fame: Rice and Terrell Owens.
In addition to his receiving exploits, Kyle Shanahan also turned Samuel into a rushing threat in the back half of the 2021 season. Starting in Week 10, he had at least five carries in every game, culminating with a 10-rush, 72-yard outing in last week's wild-card game against Dallas. He also has even more rushing touchdowns (nine, counting last week's) than receiving ones.
He is a bona fide superstar at this point, and the Packers defense better know where he is at all times.
2. Comfort zone: Speaking of bona fide superstars ...
Packers receiver Davante Adams, the San Francisco Bay Area native, has fully embraced the opportunities he's had to go against his hometown team in his NFL career.
In five career games against the 49ers, Adams has 48 catches for 618 yards and five touchdowns (per-game averages of 9.6, 123.6 and one). His two most recent catches against San Francisco came in the last 37 seconds of the teams' Week 3 matchup to help set up the game-winning field goal.
Fans aren't ever surprised when Adams has a big game, but when the 49ers are on the field, that outcome has been pretty much guaranteed.
3. Get a run in: San Francisco's rushing attack has been a strength of the team all season long, but when the 49ers hosted the Packers in Week 3, they could only muster 67 yards on the ground, their second-lowest output of the season.
Starting in Week 10—with Samuel's expanded role out of the backfield and running back Elijah Mitchell carrying the ball at least 21 times in every game since then—San Francisco has dedicated itself more and more to running the ball. Winning has followed with the 49ers boasting an 8-2 record after a 3-5 start to the season.
Green Bay's inability to cope with physical San Francisco rushing attacks has been what ended Packers' seasons more than once in the last decade. With all-pro middle linebacker De'Vondre Campbell in the mix, the Packers were 11th in rush yardage allowed this year at about 103 yards per game. The hope is that will be good enough to keep San Francisco in check.
4. Make him make mistakes: Stymieing the 49ers running backs is the first ingredient for a winning formula for the Packers defense. The second part is making quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo make a mistake when he's called into action.
Lately, defenses have gotten the better of Garoppolo: He has thrown five interceptions in his last three outings, games in which his passer rating stayed below 88 points. With one of the better secondary units in the NFL and a somewhat under-the-radar pass rush, the Packers should have the edge if they can force the 49ers into passing situations.
5. Something to prove: Even after the last offseason of speculation and drama and airing of grievances, the Packers and quarterback Aaron Rodgers are back where they always want to be: in the playoffs with Super Bowl expectations.
When he reported for training camp in the summer, the narrative that this season could be Rodgers' "last dance" with the Packers developed, a reference to the documentary series about Michael Jordan's last championship season with the Chicago Bulls when the writing was on the wall for that dynasty.
So far, that script has mostly been followed: Through some injury adversity, the Packers had the best record in the league and their quarterback might be the MVP for the second year in a row and fourth overall. All that's left now is to win the championship.
Doing so would further burnish his legacy among the best quarterbacks to ever play the game. A lot of quarterbacks have one Super Bowl ring; Rodgers is trying to become the just the 13th to win more than one. If he wins the MVP, too, he and Peyton Manning would stand alone as two-time Super Bowl winners and four-time MVP winners.
And if he and the Packers do pull it off, there's no way the two sides part ways ... right?