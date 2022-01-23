UW-Whitewater's Carter Capstran
Carter Capstran scored a career-high 22 points against UW-Eau Claire.

 Contributed/Dane Sheehan UW-Whitewater Athletics

WHITEWATER

After a third consecutive double-digit defeat, coach Pat Miller and his UW-Whitewater men’s basketball team are searching for answers.

UW-Eau Claire traveled to Kachel Gymnasium on Saturday evening and took a 74-63 victory over the Warhawks, shooting 58.3% in the second half to break away from a 32-28 halftime lead.

The Warhawks (11-7, 4-3 WIAC) were missing top scorer Derek Gray, a freshman from Madison La Follette, and had trouble making up for those lost points.

Freshman Carter Capstran led the Warhawks with 22 points and six rebounds, shooting 10-for-14 from the field. The rest of the Warhawks shot 35.6% (16-for-45).

Reserve wing Elijah Lambert was the only other Whitewater player to score in double figures, totaling 13 points. Gabe Malensek had nine points and a team-high eight assists.

Whitewater held a 26-21 lead with 2 minutes, 30 seconds left in the first half, but Eau Claire closed the half with an 11-2 run for a 32-28 halftime lead and took control with an 8-0 run early in the second half.

Eau Claire (9-10, 2-6) built an 18-point lead, but Whitewater went on an 11-0 run to make it 58-51 with 7:40 left, but the Blugolds regained control.

Michael Casper scored 20 points to lead four Eau Claire double-digit scorers.

The Warhawks return to action on Wednesday, visiting UW-Stevens Point at 7 p.m.

BLUGOLDS 74, WARHAWKS 63

UW-EAU CLAIRE (9-10, 2-6)

Voigt 3-3 7-9 13, Blair 5-6 2-2 13, Hall 4-7 2-4 11, Page 3-7 0-0 8, Hanke 1-1 0-0 2, Casper 7-15 2-4 20, Brooks 2-6 0-0 5, Huschka 1-2 0-0 2, Voigt 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-48 13-19 74.

UW-WHITEWATER (11-7, 4-3)

Capstran 10-14 2-5 22, Malensek 3-9 1-2 9, Fish3er 2-3 0-1 5, Barker 1-6 1-2 3, Brahm 0-7 0-0 0, Lambert 5-10 1-2 13, Hoytink 2-4 1-1 5, Flaten-Moore 2-2 0-0 4, Chislom 1-2 0-0 2, conaghan 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 26-59 6-13 63.

Halftime—Eau Claire 32, Whitewater 28. 3-point goals—Eau Claire 9-26 (Casper 4-12, Page 2-5, Blair 1-2, Hall 1-2, Brooks 1-3, Huschka 0-1, Voigt 0-1), Whitewater 5-15 (Malensek 2-2, Lambert 2-2, Fisher 1-1, Hoytink 0-1, Chislom 0-1, Conaghan 0-1, Barker 0-2, Brahm 0-2, Capstran 0-3). Rebounds—Eau Claire 9-24-33 (Voigt 9, Brooks 7), Whitewater 12-16-28 (Capstran 6). Total fouls—Eau Claire 21, Whitewater 17. Fouled out—Lambert 5. Assists—Eau Claire 14 (Voigt 6), Whitewater 13 (Malensek 6). Turnovers—Eau Claire 17, Whitewater 13. Blocks—Eau Claire 2, Whitewater 0. Steals—Eau Claire 6, Whitewater 5.

