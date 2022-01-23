After a third consecutive double-digit defeat, coach Pat Miller and his UW-Whitewater men’s basketball team are searching for answers.
UW-Eau Claire traveled to Kachel Gymnasium on Saturday evening and took a 74-63 victory over the Warhawks, shooting 58.3% in the second half to break away from a 32-28 halftime lead.
The Warhawks (11-7, 4-3 WIAC) were missing top scorer Derek Gray, a freshman from Madison La Follette, and had trouble making up for those lost points.
Freshman Carter Capstran led the Warhawks with 22 points and six rebounds, shooting 10-for-14 from the field. The rest of the Warhawks shot 35.6% (16-for-45).
Reserve wing Elijah Lambert was the only other Whitewater player to score in double figures, totaling 13 points. Gabe Malensek had nine points and a team-high eight assists.
Whitewater held a 26-21 lead with 2 minutes, 30 seconds left in the first half, but Eau Claire closed the half with an 11-2 run for a 32-28 halftime lead and took control with an 8-0 run early in the second half.
Eau Claire (9-10, 2-6) built an 18-point lead, but Whitewater went on an 11-0 run to make it 58-51 with 7:40 left, but the Blugolds regained control.
Michael Casper scored 20 points to lead four Eau Claire double-digit scorers.
The Warhawks return to action on Wednesday, visiting UW-Stevens Point at 7 p.m.