Is the UW-Whitewater men's basketball team the most dangerous one-win team in the history of March Madness?
Maybe if the Warhawks' roster was at full strength.
Whitewater's basketball teams wrapped up the regular season Friday night, with the women earning a sweep of UW-Stout and the men being swept by Stout.
The Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament begins Monday night. The women, who are 6-2 and have won four straight games, take on Stout for the third time in six days. The men travel to UW-River Falls.
The men's team is just 1-6, but four of the losses have been by seven points or less--including both games against Stout--and the other two were by nine and 10 points.
"I don't think there's any doubt we're capable of beating anyone at any time," UW-Whitewater coach Pat Miller said. "We've been in every game. Our issue has been, if you look at the Platteville game for instance, we played 30 really good minutes, five minutes that were OK and played five minutes that were disastrous.
"If we can eliminate those tough stretches, I think we can play with everybody."
Miller said his team might be missing a couple players this week due to either illness (non-COVID) or injury, which might make a surprise WIAC Tournament run more difficult.
Whether the postseason is long or short, he said his team has learned valuable lessons in a season that has essentially been shortened to one month long.
"With a lot of young guys and guys that are new to the program, we've played well at times," Miller said. "And we've certainly progressed. If you look at a guy like Derek Gray, he is a significantly different player than he was in Game 1. We got guys game experience.
"On the negative side, obviously we weren't able to finish games and still make a lot of self-inflicted mistakes at bad times."
Looking back, perhaps the season-opening game was just a clue of what was to come for the Warhawks. They lost 70-68 to UW-Stevens Point.
Their final three games of the season were also hotly contested. They lost 64-58 at UW-Platteville on Feb. 19, then 93-90 in overtime against Stout before falling 87-80 at Stout on Friday.
"Some of those games, we had good looks and executed down the stretch and just didn't make shots," Miller said.
The Warhawks are the No. 3 seed from the WIAC's East Division and play at River Falls, the second seed in the West, on Monday night. The winner advances to play top-seeded UW-Platteville in a semifinal scheduled for Wednesday night.
Women host Stout
The UW-Whitewater women are the No. 2 seed in the East and thereby host the No. 3 seed from the West, Stout, at 7 p.m. Monday.
The winner will face Platteville or Eau Claire in a semifinal, with the higher remaining seed hosting.
The Warhawks beat Stout 76-51 and 77-52 in games last week.
(Men's result Friday)
UW-STOUT 87, UW-WHITEWATER 80
UW-Whitewater;39;41--80
UW-Stout;43;44-87
UW-WHITEWATER (fg ft-fta pts)--Malensek 11 7-8 34, Trevon Chislom 4 2-2 10, Gray 1 3-4 6, Armwald 5 3-3 14, Hunt 2 8-12 12, Schultz 2 0-0 4. Totals: 25 23-29 80.
UW-STOUT--Geiger 9 4-4 25, Tinsley 3 6-6 12, Williams 3 0-0 7, Alexander 2 1-2 5, Scott 0 1-2 1, Ciriacks 4 5-5 15, Hill 4 3-3 11, Fox 1 2-2 4 , Mericle 1 0-0 3, Williams 1 0-0 2, Booth 1 0-0 2. Totals: 29 22-24 87.
3-point goals: W 7 (Malensek 5, Gray, Armwald), S 7 (Geiger 3, Ciriacks 2, Williams, Mericle). Total fouls: W 18, S 23. Fouled out--Chislom.
(Women's result Friday)
UW-WHITEWATER 77, UW-STOUT 52
UW-Stout;14;15;6;17--52
UW-Whitewater;28;13;15;21--77
UW-STOUT--Yaeger 6 2-2 14, Mutch 4 4-4 13, Johnson 2 0-0 5, Oswald 1 0-0 2, Olsem 0 2-2 2, O'Brien 2 1-4 5, Schaeffer 1 0-0 3, Prieve 1 0-0 2, Tiefs 0 2-2 2, Johnson 1 0-0 2, Carli 1 0-0 2. Totals: 19 11-14 52.
UW-WHITEWATER--Taylor 7 0-0 14, E. Schumacher 5 0-0 13, Wood 4 2-2 12, Grundahl 3 0-0 6, R. Schumacher 2 0-0 5, Trautsch 3 0-0 8, Kieres 3 1-2 7, Belschner 1 1-2 3, Sto. Domingo 1 0-0 2, King 1 0-0 2, Alexander 1 0-0 2. Totals: 32 5-7 77.
3-point goals: S 3 (Mutch, Johnson, Schaeffer), W 8 (E. Schumacher 3, Wood 2, Trautsch 2, R. Schumacher). Total fouls: S 15, W 17.