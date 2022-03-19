Cinderella apparently couldn’t score a ticket for Wisconsin’s opening-round NCAA Tournament game.
Sure, No. 14 Colgate made it to Fiserv Forum on Friday night.
And the Raiders, who entered the tournament riding a 15-game winning streak, battled UW for 30-plus minutes before the Badgers turned up the heat defensively and then let Johnny Davis fill the role of closer.
Wisconsin forward Tyler Wahl (5) reacts after being fouled after hitting a basket against Colgate during the second half in their first round game in the NCAA Tournament at Fiserv Forum on Friday.
Davis scored UW's final 14 points and finished with a game-high 25, and the Badgers held Colgate to two field goals and a total of eight points over the final 10 minutes 39 seconds to rally for a 67-60 victory in front of a raucous crowd.
"Colgate's a terrific team," UW coach Greg Gard said. "Saw that from watching all the film that we were able to look at through the week. Credit to our guys, I thought defensively the middle part of the second half on we got really good. ...
"Terrific win. Any win in this tournament's obviously terrific and look forward to moving on to Sunday."
The Badgers (25-7) advance to face No. 11 Iowa State (21-12) at 5:10 p.m. Sunday. The game will be on TNT.
