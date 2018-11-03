WHITEWATER
For over a decade, UW-Whitewater seniors routinely reflected on the number of national championships they won.
The story is much different for the current crop of Warhawks seniors, who struggled finding a new identity as the first recruiting class in the post-Lance Leipold era.
Although the transition wasn’t easy, the Warhawks have finally found their identity, clinching an outright WIAC championship with a commanding 59-7 victory Saturday over visiting UW-Stevens Point on Senior Day at Perkins Stadium.
Warhawks senior quarterback Cole Wilber fired three touchdown passes and caught another, while the defense overwhelmed the Pointers to lead fourth-ranked Whitewater (9-0) to its 36th conference championship.
“Our seniors are a very special group to me,” Warhawks head coach Kevin Bullis said. “To have dealt with that type of adversity of starting 1-4 last year and launching themselves into this season.”
Whitewater, which has won 15 straight games after starting 1-4 last season, will likely wrap up a top seed in the NCAA Division III playoffs with a victory at Platteville next week.
“Coming into this program with the guys that came in with you, it’s pretty special to look around to see those same guys that have been by each other’s side the whole time,” Warhawks defensive lineman and Janesville Craig graduate Harry Henschler said. “As far as the pressure goes, we obviously wanted to live up to the program’s expectations, but you can’t just walk around thinking about that.
“You have to put the work in, and I think some of the work we put in is starting to show.”
The hard work is indeed paying off for the Warhawks, who have outscored opponents 373-43.
Against Point, the fun started with a trick play called “Cali Special” that started with a direct snap to running back Alex Peete, who took two steps left and tossed to Josh Ringelberg running a reverse to the right. Ringelberg then floated a 6-yard touchdown pass to a wide-open Wilber to give the Warhawks a 7-0 lead.
“This week we knew if we overloaded the left side, that it would be vacant on the right side and thought it would be there” Wilber said. “I always nudge at (Warhawks offensive coordinator Peter Jennings), saying I need one (reception), but it’s all fun and games when you score.”
The fun continued for the offense with Wilber finding a leaping Ryan Wisniewski for a 14-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter. Wilber later added touchdown passes of 7 and 52 yards to Julio Perez and Mitchell Dess, respectively, to eventually build the lead to 45-7.
Whitewater backup quarterbacks Zach Oles and Brennan Demark also got into the act, firing touchdown passes of 38 and 17 yards to freshman Tyler Holte to build the lead to 59-7 in the fourth quarter.
All that was left was to celebrate a conference championship and continue the progress toward the playoffs.
“Today, we get to celebrate and enjoy the championship, but Monday is a work day,” Bullis said. “I don’t mean that jokingly, that is very much the approach.”
It’s been a successful approach this year for Bullis’ first true crop of seniors.
WHITEWATER 59, STEVENS POINT 7
UW-Stevens Point 0 0 7 0—7
UW-Whitewater 7 17 21 14—59
Scoring: W—Cole Wilber 6 pass from Josh Ringelberg (Wojciech Gasienica kick). W—Ryan Wisniewski 14 pass from Wilber (Gasienica kick). W—Julio Perez 7 pass from Wilber (Gasienica kick). W—Gasienica 28 field goal. SP—Christian Almonte 25 pass from Max Herro (Victor Ponterio kick). W—Alex Peete 2 run (Gasienica kick). W—Mitchell Dess 52 pass from Wilber (Gasienica kick). W—Ronny Ponick 2 run (Gasienica kick). W—Tyler Holte 38 pass from Zach Oles (Gasienica kick). W—Holte 17 pass from Brennan Demark (Gasienica kick).
Statistics: First downs—SP 12, W 30. Rushing—SP 32-60, W 45-260. Passing yards—SP 166, W 305. Passes—SP 25-13-0, W 35-23-1. Fumbles—SP 1-1, W 0-0. Penalties—SP 8-75, W 6-50.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse