WHITEWATER—The unexpected happened in Kachel Gymnasium on Wednesday night.
The last-place UW-Platteville women’s basketball team rolled into Whitewater and defeated the 19th-ranked Warhawks 65-49 in Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference women’s basketball.
The major pain in the Warhawks’ side was Platteville’s Ella Mackiewicz. The 5-foot-10 freshman guard came into the game averaging just nine points a contest, but she poured in 31 on 10-of-17 shooting from the field and 10 of 11 from the line.
The Pioneers came out and took a 24-9 lead in the first quarter. The Pioneers made all 11 shots they took in the paint in the first 10 minutes. They finished with a 44-28 advantage in points scored in the paint.
The Warhawks made just four of 19 shots in the quarter.
The Pioneers dominated the boards 54-32. Mackiewicz led the Pioneers with nine.
Senior center Aleah Grundahl led the Warhawks with 20 points and three assists. Sophomore guard Kaci Carollo added 11 points and a team-high six rebounds.
The Warhawks, now 4-3 in the WIAC and tied with La Crosse for third place behind first-place Eau Claire (6-1) and second-place Stout (5-2), have lost two straight after reeling off six straight wins.
Coach Keri Carollo’s squad (13-5) will attempt to get back on the winning side of things when it travels to River Falls for a game at 3 p.m. Saturday.