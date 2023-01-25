WHITEWATER—Maggie Trautsch was ready to score as soon as opening tip went up Wednesday night at Kachel Gymnasium.
UW-Whitewater’s 5-foot-10 junior guard scored on a driving layup just 20 seconds into the game. She didn’t stop until she had a game-high 25 to lead the Warhawks to a 66-36 romp over visiting UW-La Crosse in a Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference women’s basketball game.
Trautsch came into the game averaging 9.8 points a game, but she surpassed that with a 3-pointer with 3:24 left in the first quarter. The DeForest High graduate finished with 14 points in the first 10 minutes, which ended with Whitewater up 22-6.
UW-Whitewater coach Keri Carollo said the staff thought Trautsch was set for a nice scoring game.
“We had talked to her a lot prior to the game because we thought they were going to back off of her to guard against her drives,” Carollo said. “We just told her to come ready to shoot.
“She did a great job.”
Trautsch made all four of her 3-point attempts.
While the Warhawks (15-5) matched their 66-point game average on offense, they held La Crosse to nearly 30 points less than its season average of 65.3 points a game.
The Eagles made just 15 of 55 shots (27.3%), including just 3 of 16 from 3-point range (18.8%).
Kacie Carollo had another strong game for the Warhawks. The sophomore guard, the WIAC’s second-leading scorer (15.3 ppg) and fifth-leading rebound finished with 14 points and a team-high eight rebounds. She also led the team with three assists and had two steals.
“She didn’t shoot well early, but she kept shooting and got herself going as the game rolled along,” Keri Carollo said.
With WIAC-leading UW-Eau Claire losing at UW-River Falls 81-70 Wednesday night, Whitewater and UW-Stout (6-3) both moved to within a game of the 7-2 Blugolds.
With conference play taking Saturday off, the Warhawks’ next game is Wednesday, Feb. 1, at Stevens Point (3-6, 11-9).
“If we keep playing like we did tonight, we’ll be good,” the Warhawks head coach said.