WHITEWATER—Maggie Trautsch was ready to score as soon as opening tip went up Wednesday night at Kachel Gymnasium.

UW-Whitewater’s 5-foot-10 junior guard scored on a driving layup just 20 seconds into the game. She didn’t stop until she had a game-high 25 to lead the Warhawks to a 66-36 romp over visiting UW-La Crosse in a Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference women’s basketball game.

