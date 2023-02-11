WHITEWATER — Being a sophomore, Kacie Carollo did not figure in on the halftime ceremonies honoring the three seniors on the UW-Whitewater women’s basketball team.
But at the end, Carollo did get to take part in the net-cutting ceremony as the Warhawks celebrated earning at least a share of the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference regular-season title.
The Whitewater High graduate sank five of nine 3-point shots and finished with a game-high 26 points to lead the Warhawks to a 78-75 victory over visiting UW-Stout on Saturday afternoon in a game that featured the co-leaders of the WIAC.
Carollo knew the Warhawks would need to hit from the outside with the Blue Devils utilizing their zone defense.
“I had that mentality coming in to just let it fly,” Carollo said.
And the 5-of-9 result from beyond the arc?
“Awesome, awesome,” she said.” I don’t think about it. If I’m open, I’m shooting it.”
The win puts the Warhawks in sole possession of first place in the WIAC with a 10-3 record with just one game to go in the regular season. The Blue Devils dropped into second place at 9-4.
Carollo was not in the starting lineup in deference to the seniors, but she entered the game at the first whistle and played 38 minutes and 13 seconds. Her five 3-pointers, along with a 7-of-8 performance from the line, six rebounds, team-high five assists and three steals were a major reason the Warhawks were climbing a ladder to get a souvenir piece of the net when the final horn sounded.
The Blue Devils forced eight turnovers in the first quarter and early part of the second to take a 23-14 lead in the first-place showdown.
Carollo then hit a 3-pointer to stop the 6-0 Stout run, and two baskets by Abby Belschner and 3-pointers by Maggie Trautsch and Yssa Sto. Domingo got the Warhawks back in the ballgame.
The Warhawks trailed by two at halftime 37-35. A basket by Trautsch put the Warhawks ahead for good at 45-43 with 7:26 left in the third quarter.
Two free throws and a 3-pointer by Carollo pushed the lead to 50-45. Sto. Domingo’s second 3-pointer of the game upped the margin to eight at 53-45 and two more free throws by Carollo put the Warhawks ahead 58-46.
Two baskets by Belschner and another 3-pointer by Carollo gave the Warhawks a 69-56 advantage with 4:39 to go.
The Blue Devils then battled back to make the score 76-73 with :32 remaining. The Blue Devils shot just 3-of-17 from 3-point range, but two came in the final 1:16 and one of those resulted in a four-point play.
Carollo made three of four free throws down the stretch to help the Warhawks hold on.
“Absolutely I do,” the 5-foot-9 guard said about asking for the ball in the final minute “And my teammates want it my hands, too. Again, it’s the confidence factor.”
Kacie’s mother, Warhawks head coach Keri Carollo, smiled when asked about her daughter’s performance.
“We need her to play with confidence this time of year,” Keri Carollo said. “To be able to stretch out a zone is so important for us because we have such great post players.”
Belschner, along with Sto. Domingo and Abi Baumgartner, played her final regular-season game at Kachel Gymnasium with family members on hand.
“There was a lot of emotion this morning,” Belschner said. “But I put those aside for the game.”
The 6-foot Cedarburg High graduate finished with 17 points and a team-high seven rebounds while playing all but four seconds of game action.
“Abby had a great game,” the Warhawks’ head coach said. “Again, she is playing with a lot of confidence. You can tell, she has found her way.”
Aleah Grundahl added 10 points and five rebounds, and Trautsch contributed 10 points.
Now the Warhawks will find their way to UW-Platteville on Wednesday night to end the regular season and looking for a win that would give them sole possession of the regular-season title. A loss—the Warhawks lost to the 3-10 Pioneers 65-49 at Kachel Gymnasium on Jan. 18—leaves open the possibility of a share of the title.
Keri Carollo had a rose in her hand after Saturday’s game, but she was not in a Christmas mood.
“We don’t want to share,” she said.
UW-WHITEWATER 78, UW-STOUT 75
UW-Stout (75)—Giesen, 5-3-13; Yeager, 3-1-7; Schaeffer, 0-0-0; Sorensen, 6-5-17; Mutch, 10-4-24; Arenz, 1-0-3; Letcher, 3-2-9; Lodermeier, 1-0-2. Totals: 29-14-75.
UW-Whitewater (78)—Grundahl, 4-2-10; Baumgartner, 2-0-4; Belschner, 8-1-17; Sto. Domingo, 2-3-9; Alexander, 1-0-2; Trautsch, 4-1-10; Carollo, 7-7-26. Totals: 28-14-78.
UW-Stout;19;18;11;27;--75
UW-Whitewater;14;21;23;20;78
3-point goals—S 3 (Letcher 2, Arenz), W 8 (Carollo 5, Sto. Domingo, 2, Trautsch). Rebounds—S 33 (Yaeger 11), W 34 (Belschner 7). Assists—S 12 (Giesen 6), W 13 (Carollo 5). Free throws missed—S 2, W 8. Total fouls—S 21, W 18. Fouled ou—Letcher.