MENOMONIE -- The UW-Whitewater women’s basketball team had won its last eight games against UW-Stout.
The Blue Devils apparently were fed up with that trend.
Stout took a 21-10 lead during the first quarter and then used a 9-0 run late to down the visiting Warhawks 72-65 in a Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference game Saturday afternoon in Menomonie.
With the loss, Whitewater drops out of a first-place tie in the WIAC. Stout and Eau Claire share the top spot with 5-1 records, with the Warhawks at 4-2. The loss also broke a six-game winning streak for Whitewater, which is 13-4 overall.
The game was tied at 8-all when Stout took control with a 10-0 run over a 2½-minute span of the first quarter. That ended with the Blue Devils in front 21-10.
“It was just a slow start,” Warhawks head coach Keri Carollo said. “Any time on the road, you have to rely heavily on your defense because you never know how you’re going to shoot early in the game."
“We just didn’t shoot well at the start of the game.”
The Warhawks found their touch late in the second quarter. Lunden Alexander hit a 3-point shot to cap a 6-0 run by the Warhawks that made the score 30-24 at halftime.
“We did a nice job in the second quarter holding them to nine points, but we have to make baskets,” Carollo said. “That’s what hurt us in the first half.”
The Warhawks made just eight of 25 shots in the first 20 minutes, including a one-for-seven performance from 3-point range.
Whitewater cut Stout’s lead to a single point three times in the third quarter, and the Warhawks took their first lead of the game at 46-45 on two free throws by Kacie Carollo with 9:45 left in regulation.
Maggie Trautsch made a layup to put Whitewater ahead 57-56 with four minutes left, but Stout put the game away with a 9-0 run.
Whitewater’s Aleah Grundahl fouled out with 4:57 left after scoring 12 points. Kacie Carollo followed her two minutes later and finished with nine points, four rebounds and four steals.
“We knew it was going to be another tough conference game on the road,” Carollo said. “They’re a good team. We just couldn’t get it done.”
Abby Belschner, a 6-foot senior forward, led the Warhawks with 17 points on 7-of-10 shooting. She also led the team with seven rebounds.
The Warhawks return to Kachel Gymnasium on Wednesday when they play visiting UW-Platteville (1-5, 8-9) in a 7 p.m. contest.
UW-STOUT 72, UW-WHITEWATER 65
UW-Whitewater (65)—Belschner, 7-3-17; Grundahl, 4-4-12; Carollo, 3-2-9; Trautsch, 4-0-8; Sto. Domingo, 1-2-5; Alexander, 3-0-8; Baumgartner, 3-0-6. Totals: 25-11-65.
UW-Stout (72)—Giesen, 6-6-19; Yaeger, 7-2-17; Sorensen, 4-1-9; Schaeffer, 2-4-8; Mutch, 3-2-8; Letcher, 1-2-5; Brennan, 1-1-4; O’Brien, 1-0-2. Totals: 25-18-72.
UW-Whitewater;10;14;20;21;--65
UW-Stout;21;9;15;27;--72
3-point goals—W 4 (Alexander 2, Carollo, Sto. Domingo), S 4 (Giesen, Yaeger, Letcher, Brennan). Rebounds—W 32 (Belschner 7), S 32 (Yaeger and Sorensen, 7 each). Assists—W 12 (Five players with 2 each), S 10 (Mutch 4). Free throws missed—W 1, S 7. Total fouls—W 22, S 14. Fouled out—Grundahl, Carollo.