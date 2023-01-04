01STOCK_WARHAWKS_LOGO

UW-Whitewater made just enough plays in the fourth quarter to hold off visiting UW-Stevens Point 55-52 in a Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference women’s basketball game Wednesday night.

The Warhawks improved to 2-1 in the WIAC, which is good for third place behind 3-0 co-leaders Eau Claire and Stout. Whitewater, 11-3, plays at Eau Claire at 5 p.m. Saturday.

