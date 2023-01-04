UW-Whitewater made just enough plays in the fourth quarter to hold off visiting UW-Stevens Point 55-52 in a Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference women’s basketball game Wednesday night.
The Warhawks improved to 2-1 in the WIAC, which is good for third place behind 3-0 co-leaders Eau Claire and Stout. Whitewater, 11-3, plays at Eau Claire at 5 p.m. Saturday.
Warhawks coach Keri Carollo watched her squad stumble out of the starting gate Wednesday. The visiting Pointers scored the game’s first eight points and led 12-2 with just 2½ minutes left in the quarter.
The Warhawks shut out the Pointers for the final 3:53 of the quarter and baskets by Kacie Carollo and Maggie Trautsch got the Warhawks to within 12-6 going into the second quarter.
That was enough to steady the home team. Two free throws by Aleah Grundahl finally put the Warhawks on top 22-21, and Whitewater led at halftime 27-25.
Kacie Carollo’s 3-point basket and Grundahl’s layup put Whitewater ahead 36-29 in the third quarter. The Pointers responded and trailed by only two points 39-37 going into the final 10 minutes.
The Pointers took their only lead of the second half at 42-41, but two free throws by Trautsch gave the Warhawks the lead for good at 43-42 with 8:19 left.
While the Warhawks never lost the lead, their biggest advantage in that remaining time was five points at 54-49 with 50 seconds left on a basket by Yssa Sto. Domingo.
Sto. Domingo led the Warhawks with 12 points, while Grundahl had 11.
Whitewater had a 42-29 rebounding edge. Abby Belschner led the team with 10.