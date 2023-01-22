01STOCK_WARHAWKS_LOGO

RIVER FALLS—Aleah Grundahl and Kacie Carollo led a bounce-back effort for the UW-Whitewater women’s basketball team here Saturday night.

Just three days after losing at home to a struggling UW-Platteville team, the Warhawks defeated UW-River Falls 65-54 on the road to remain in the chase for the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference regular-season title.

