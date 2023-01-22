RIVER FALLS—Aleah Grundahl and Kacie Carollo led a bounce-back effort for the UW-Whitewater women’s basketball team here Saturday night.
Just three days after losing at home to a struggling UW-Platteville team, the Warhawks defeated UW-River Falls 65-54 on the road to remain in the chase for the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference regular-season title.
Grundahl, a 6-foot senior center, scored 24 points on 11-of-13 shooting from the field, and Carollo, a 6-foot sophomore guard, contributed 18 points and a team-high nine rebounds as the Warhawks improved to 5-3 in the WIAC and 14-5 overall.
The Warhawks are tied with UW-Stout in second place, two games behind WIAC leader UW-Eau Claire (7-1) with six regular-season games remaining.
Grundahl, the WIAC’s fifth-leading scoring with a 14-point average, scored 15 of her 24 points in the first half, which ended with the Warhawks ahead 32-27.
The Falcons did take a 39-37 lead in the third quarter, but a Grundahl layup gave the Warhawks the lead for good at 41-39.
Carollo is the second-leading scorer in the WIAC with a 15.3-point average and is tied for fourth in rebounding with a 7.4 average. She led the team Saturday with nine rebounds.
Senior forward Abby Belschner rounded out the Warhawks’ trio of double-figure scorers with 10 points.
The Warhawks return to Kachel Gymnasium for a 7 p.m. game Wednesday against UW-La Crosse (4-4, 15-4). UW-Whitewater won the first meeting 58-53 at La Crosse on Nov. 30.