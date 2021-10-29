MADISON
Defending champion UW-Oshkosh is the favorite to win the 2021-22 Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference women’s basketball title, according to a preseason poll of league head coaches and sports information directors.
UW-Whitewater is picked for second place as the league returns to a full slate of conference play and a conference tournament.
Oshkosh secured last year’s championship after winning the WIAC tournament. The Titans own 14 regular-season championships. Oshkosh enters the season ranked No. 17 in the D3hoops.com preseason poll and welcome back all five starters.
Leah Porath leads the Oshkosh returnees after claiming the WIAC Player of the Year honor each of the past two seasons. Kennedy Osterman was the conference’s Newcomer of the Year a year ago.
Whitewater, ranked No. 18 nationally, has nine regular-season first-place finishes to its credit. UW-Eau Claire, picked for third, has 10 regular-season crowns.
The top six teams in the league standings will qualify for the WIAC Tournament, set for Feb. 21, 23 and 25, with all games hosted by the higher-seeded team. The winner of the tournament will receive an automatic NCAA bid.
The Whitewater roster features top returnee Rebekah Schumacher, a senior guard from Whitewater High School. Also on the roster are freshman guard Kacie Carollo of Whitewater, freshman guard Olivia Tinder of Beloit Turner and senior forward Courtney Oomens of Lake Geneva Badger.
One of UW-Platteville’s top returnees is junior center Allison Heckert, a Whitewater High School product.
TEAM CAPSULES
UW-EAU CLAIRE
Head coach: Tonja Englund, 22nd season at UW-EC (354-204).
Letterwinners returning/lost: 12/3.
Starters returning/lost: 4/1.
Returning all-WIAC: Ellie Clayton, sr., F (2021-honorable mention); Jessie Ruden, jr., G (2021-first team).
Notable returning players: Tyra Boettcher, jr., G; Courtney Crouch, jr., G; Jade Ganski, so., F/C.
UW-LA CROSSE
Head coach: Karen Middleton, 12th season overall (141-160) and sixth at UW-L (78-39).
Letterwinners returning/lost: 12/5.
Starters returning/lost: 4/1.
Returning all-WIAC: Emma Gamoke, sr., G (2019 First, 2020 HM, 2021 First).
Notable returning players: Carly Coulthart, jr., F; Lexie Higgins, sr., F; Kyah Steiner, jr., F; Kat Fitzgerald, jr., C.
UW-OSHKOSH
Head coach: Brad Fischer; 10th season at UW-O (194-49).
Letterwinners returning/lost: 15/6.
Starters returning/lost: 5/0.
Returning all-WIAC: Nikki Arneson, sr., F (2020 HM, 2021 HM); Abby Kaiser, sr., G (2021 HM, 2021-Defensive); Kennedy Osterman, so., G (2021 Newcomer of the Year); Leah Porath, sr., G (2020 First/Player of the Year, 2021 First/Player of the Year); Julia Silloway, sr., G (2021 First, 2021-Defensive).
Notable returning players: Ava Douglas, jr., G; Brooke Freitag, sr., G; Jenna Jorgensen, jr., G; Katie Ludwig, sr., G.
UW-PLATTEVILLE
Head coach: Kelly McNiff, third season at UW-P (14-20).
Letterwinners returning/lost: 10/6.
Starters returning/lost: 2/3.
Returning all-WIAC: Maiah Domask, sr., F (2019 First, 2020 First, 2021 First).
Notable returning players: Taylor Gilbert, sr., F; Lily Guerra, so., G; Allison Heckert, sr., G; Sarah Mueller, so., F.
UW-RIVER FALLS
Head coach: Blake DuDonis, third season at UW-RF (7-27).
Letterwinners returning/lost: 9/5.
Starters returning/lost: 5/0.
Returning all-WIAC: Macy Nilsen, jr. G/F (2021 HM); Jenna Zeman, sr., G (2019 HM, 2021 HM).
Notable returning players: Taylor Crissinger, jr., F; Cassie Heinrichs, jr., G: Colie Justice, so., G.
UW-STEVENS POINT
Head coach: Shirley Egner, 33rd season at UW-SP (561-281).
Letterwinners returning/lost: 10/4.
Starters returning/lost: 3/2.
Returning all-WIAC: Taylor Greenheck, sr., G (2020 First, 2021 HM, 2021-Defensive).
Notable returning players: Josie Nies, so., G; Jamie Pfeifer, jr., P; Jessica Slowik, sr., G.
UW-STOUT
Head coach: Hannah Iverson; fourth season at UW-S (35-27).
Letterwinners returning/lost: 9/5.
Starters returning/lost: 3/2.
Returning all-WIAC: Anna Mutch, so., G (2021 HM, Newcomer of the Year).
Notable returning players: Erin O’Brien, jr., C; Lizzy Olsem, sr., F; Sam Schaeffer, so., G; Haylee Yaeger, jr., F.
UW-WHITEWATER
Head coach: Keri Carollo; 20th season at UWW (363-155).
Letterwinners returning/lost: 16/3.
Starters returning/lost: 4/1.
Returning all-WIAC: Aleah Grundahl, so., F (2020 HM/Newcomer of the Year, 2021 First); Johanna Taylor, sr., C (2020 First, 2020-Defensive, 2021 First, 2021-Defensive); Yssa Sto. Domingo, sr. G (2020 Defensive).
Notable returning players: Abby Belschner, jr., F; Veronica Kieres, sr., G; Rebekah Schumacher, sr., G; Maggie Trautsch, fr., G.