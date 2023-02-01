STEVENS POINT—UW-Whitewater’s closing kick was too much for host UW-Stevens Point on Wednesday night, and now the Warhawks will run into a first-place showdown on Saturday.
The Warhawks outscored the Pointers 35-18 over the last quarter and a half Wednesday and registered a 73-64 victory in Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference women’s basketball action.
The win lifted the Warhawks into a three-way tie for first place in the WIAC at 7-3 with UW-Eau Claire and UW-Stout. Whitewater will play host to Eau Claire at 3 p.m. Saturday at Kachel Gymnasium.
Coach Keri Carollo’s squad rallied after it trailed 46-38 with 5:13 left in the third quarter. The Warhawks took control by going on a 26-8 run to lead 64-54 with just more than two minutes left in the game.
Kacie Carollo, Abi Baumgartner and Maggie Trautsch each scored six points in the 26-8 run, during which the Warhawks were 12 of 12 from the line.
Senior forward Leah Grundahl led the Warhawks with 24 points, including 20 in the first three quarters.
Grundahl, Trautsch and Kacie Carollo each grabbed seven rebounds as the Warhawks outrebounded the Pointers 36-27.
Trautsch added 15 points, and Carollo had 14.
Whitewater’s rally was fueled by the Warhawks’ precise shooting. The visitors made 8 of 14 field goal attempts in the final quarter and all nine of their free throws. For the game, Whitewater was 26 of 29 (89.7%) from the line.
Whitewater (16-5 overall) defeated UW-Eau Claire on the road 79-69 in the teams’ first meeting Jan. 7. The Blugolds lost at home Wednesday night 65-57 against UW-Oshkosh.