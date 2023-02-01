01STOCK_WARHAWKS_LOGO

STEVENS POINT—UW-Whitewater’s closing kick was too much for host UW-Stevens Point on Wednesday night, and now the Warhawks will run into a first-place showdown on Saturday.

The Warhawks outscored the Pointers 35-18 over the last quarter and a half Wednesday and registered a 73-64 victory in Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference women’s basketball action.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you