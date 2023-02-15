PLATTEVILLE—What makes athletic competition special is you just never know.
That was the unfortunate truth for the UW-Whitewater women’s basketball team Wednesday night.
For the second time this season, the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference regular-season champions lost to last-place UW-Platteville. The host Pioneers concluded their season by stunning the Warhawks 61-52 on Wednesday night.
The loss prevented the Warhawks from claiming the undisputed title. Whitewater (19-6 overall, 10-4 WIAC) shared the regular-season championship with UW-Stout after the Blue Devils beat visiting UW-Eau Claire 63-45 on Wednesday night.
The Warhawks entered Wednesday night’s game riding a six-game winning streak. Their last loss? To the Pioneers (4-10, 11-14) 65-49 in Kachel Gymnasium.
Aleah Grundahl scored 21 points to lead the Warhawks, but no one else reached double figures. Abby Belschner led the Warhawks with 15 rebounds and four assists.
Poor shooting plagued Whitewater. The Warhawks were 20 of 61 from the field, including 4 of 16 from 3-point range. They also made just 8 of 17 free throws.
The Warhawks trailed 49-42 with 3:50 left in the game.
Whitewater got to within 49-46 on a 3-pointer by Grundahl with 1:52 left. But Ella Mackiewicz, who led the Pioneers with 23 points and nine rebounds, hit a 3-pointer as the 30-second shot clock was about to expire and was fouled on the shot. She made the free throw to complete the four-point play that sealed the victory with 1:21 remaining.
The Warhawks still retain the No. 1 seed for the WIAC Tournament that begins Tuesday. The Warhawks get a first-round bye and will play a second-round game against the lowest-remaining seeded team at 7 p.m. Thursday at Kachel Gymnasium.
If the Warhawks win Thursday, they will host the championship game at either 3 or 7 p.m. Saturday.