Senior Aleah Grundahl has had a difficult time getting into a rhythm this season for the UW-Whitewater women’s basketball team.
That changed Saturday, and the Warhawks rode her overall production to a big road victory against UW-Eau Claire.
The 6-foot Grundahl scored a season-high 27 points, grabbed seven rebounds, had three assists, two steals and a blocked shot to send the Warhawks to a 79-69 victory over the No. 9-ranked Blugolds.
The Warhawks, ranked 17th in the latest D3hoops.com poll, improved to 3-1 in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference and 12-3 overall—the same marks as Eau Claire. UW-Stout leads the WIAC with a 4-0 record and also is 12-3 overall.
Grundahl, a d3hoops.com second-team All-America selection last season, became only the eighth player in UW-Whitewater women’s basketball history to break the 1,000-point career scoring mark earlier this season. But she had only scored more than 20 points in a game twice this season before Saturday.
Warhawks coach Keri Carollo said everything clicked for Grundahl in the victory.
“We got her the ball in the positions that make her successful,” Carollo said. “That was something we were struggling with the start of the year.
“We got her a lot of touches, and she made some great moves around the rim. She had a really nice night.”
Whitewater led 36-32 at halftime before taking control in the third quarter. The Warhawks outscored the hosts 22-11 in the 10-minute quarter to take a 58-43 lead into the final 10 minutes.
Grundahl had eight points in the decisive quarter. Maggie Trautsch, who finished with 14 points, added seven points, while sophomore guard Kacie Carollo had five of her 19 points in the quarter.
Lost in the point totals was the job Trautsch did defensively on Eau Claire senior guard Jessie Ruden. Ruden, who was averaging 19.5 points a game, was held to eight on 3-of-11 shooting.
“She’s their best player, an All-America guard, and Maggie did a fantastic job on her,” the Warhawks head coach said. “We did a good job keeping her from getting hot, and keeping them off the free throw line, which was something we have struggled with since the start of the year.”
The Warhawks play UW-Oshkosh at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Kachel Gymnasium.
“We just have to continue this kind of mindset for every team we play the rest of the way,” Carollo said.
WHITEWATER 79, UW-EAU CLAIRE 69
UW-Whitewater (79)—Grundahl, 12-2-27; Belschner, 2-1-5; Sto. Domingo, 5-0-12; Trautsch, 6-1-14; Carollo, 5-6-19; Oloffson, 1-0-2. Totals: 31-10-79.
UW-Eau Claire (69)—Mogen, 1-0-2; Reardon, 4-1-9; Crouch, 4-2-10; Ruden, 3-2-8; Boettcher, 4-0-10; Strop, 8-0-17; Overskei, 1-0-3; Hauge, 3-3-10. Totals: 28-8-69.
UW-Whitewater;19;17;22;21—79
UW-Eau Claire;15;17;11;26—69
3-point goals—W 7 (Grundahl, Sto. Domingo 2, Trautsch, Carollo 3), Eau Claire 5 (Boettcher 2, Strop, Overskei, Hauge). Rebounds—W 40 (Carollo 10), EC 35 (Strop 8). Assists—W 11 (Sto. Domingo 5), EC 11 (Strop 4). Free throws missed—W 6, EC 7, Total fouls—W 15, EC 17.