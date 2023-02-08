OSHKOSH—Abby Belschner, Kacie Carollo and Aleah Grundahl made sure the UW-Whitewater women’s basketball team did not stumble on its way to a Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference showdown Wednesday night.
The three combined for 52 points that helped the Warhawks to a 67-55 victory over UW-Oshkosh.
The victory sets up the Warhawks’ home game against UW-Stout on Saturday afternoon. The Warhawks and Blue Devils are tied for first place in the WIAC with 9-3 records. Stout had to play two overtimes Wednesday night before beating visiting UW-La Crosse 95-90.
Warhawks coach Keri Carollo was not worried her team might overlook the Titans leading into Saturday’s game.
“They are always a big rival, so I knew our girls would be ready,” Carollo said.
Belschner led the way with 20 points on 10-of-15 shooting. She also grabbed nine rebounds.
“She just played amazing,” the Warhawks’ head coach said. “Just finishing around the rim and playing great defense. It was just a tremendous effort on her part.”
Sophomore guard Kacie Carollo added 16 points and had a team-high 13 rebounds.
“Kacie hit some big free throws down the stretch,” the Warhawks’ head coach said.
Grundahl had a 3-pointer en route to her 16-point game and had six rebounds and two assists.
“Aleah is always rock solid,” Keri Carollo said. “She hit a big 3 early that got us going, and we never looked back.”
The Warhawks lost their first meeting against Stout 72-67 in Menomonie on Jan. 14.
“They play physical, aggressive basketball,” Carollo said. “We’re going to have to do a great job on their guards. Their perimeter is really solid.
“We have to keep them off the free throw line, which was really hurt us the first time.”
Tipoff is set for 3 p.m. Saturday at Kachel Gymnasium.