WHITEWATER—Pitching is the main weapon in softball.
Knowing that, UW-Whitewater softball coach Brenda Volk is confident as her team prepares to begin the Wisconsin portion of its 2023 schedule after going 10-2 last week during spring break in Clermont, Florida.
“We have seven pitchers, and they all have contributed greatly,” Volk said. “They will keep us in every game and give us a chance to win.”
Rhiann Dick should be the ace of the staff. The junior lefty was a first-team All-Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference selection last year when she went 5-5 in 11 starts with one complete game and one shutout.
She went 4-0 last week, allowing 16 hits and striking out 12 in 20 2/3 innings with a 1.02 ERA.
Also making four starts was graduate student Maddy Anderson, who went 2-2 with two complete games.
Kate Cleveland and Mallory Hollatz each made two starts on the trip. Cleveland, a junior, earned All-WIAC honorable mention last season.
Freshman Brooke Hock will be Volk’s go-to reliever. She appeared in eight games in Florida and did not allow a run in 16 innings while going 4-0 with a save.
“We return five pitchers from last year as well as a very talented transfer and freshman, both who we feel will make an immediate impact,” Volk said.
The Warhawks scored 43 runs in the 12 games during spring break. Volk said the team could not string its 81 hits together consistently and failed to deliver in several clutch situations.
“Our hitting will come around,” she said. “When it does, I feel we will be able to compete with anyone.”
Meghan Dunning is the top returning position player. The junior shortstop earned All-WIAC first-team honors last season when she hit .333 with five homers, 14 runs scored and 11 RBI.
“Meghan is definitely our leader in the field,” Volk said. “Things just seem to go smoother when she is in the field.”
Krista Sbarra returns in the outfield after she earned All-WIAC honorable mention as a junior for leading the Warhawks with a .349 batting average and 37 hits.
Kiarra Kostoski, a sophomore utility player out of Fort Atkinson High, started all 39 games last season. She hit .291 with 34 hits. Last week, Kostoski had nine hits, drove in eight runs and scored seven.
“KK is a very good hitter and has the ability to provide some power and drive in runs,” Volk said.
Volk, who now has a 710-295-5 record in her 25th season as the Warhawks’ head coach, is excited about two newcomers at the top of her batting order—Bella Eggert and Maggie Ward.
“Those two have done a nice job of getting on base, and both provide some nice speed,” Volk said.
The head coach — who became the first coach in WIAC history to earn 700 career victories — has 16 straight seasons with at least 20 victories but is coming off a 20-19 season and a 7-7 mark in the WIAC with a young squad. Volk expects to contend for her 10th WIAC title with those players playing with more confidence.
“That will make a huge difference,” she said. “We added a very talented and athletic freshman class, who has seen a lot of playing time already, and have added some much-needed speed to our lineup.”
Delavan-Darien grad Anderson a team leader
Sydney Anderson, a Delavan-Darien High graduate, returns to the Warhawks for her senior season. She will be used as a designated hitter, and Volk relies on her senior leadership.
“Regardless of what Syd does for us on the field, nothing can replace the leadership her and the three other seniors (Sbarra and pitchers Hollatz and Kathryn Kinsella) have given us this year,” Volk said. “We feel that alone is what will be the difference maker.”
The Warhawks are scheduled to play Elmhurst (Illinois) University in a nonconference doubleheader starting at 1 p.m. Friday at The van Steenderen Complex.
They are scheduled to begin the WIAC schedule with a pair of doubleheaders April 7-8 at home against UW-Platteville.