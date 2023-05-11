01STOCK_WARHAWKS_LOGO

WHITEWATER — Maddy Anderson had things under control.

The UW-Whitewater starter allowed just two singles, and the Warhawks scored twice in the fifth and once in the sixth to defeat UW-Platteville 3-0 in Thursday’s first round of the WIAC softball tournament at van Steenderen Complex on the Whitewater campus.

