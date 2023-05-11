WHITEWATER — Maddy Anderson had things under control.
The UW-Whitewater starter allowed just two singles, and the Warhawks scored twice in the fifth and once in the sixth to defeat UW-Platteville 3-0 in Thursday’s first round of the WIAC softball tournament at van Steenderen Complex on the Whitewater campus.
The No. 1-seeded Warhawks play No. 3-seeded UW-La Crosse at 2 p.m. Friday in a winners’ bracket matchup. The Eagles beat Eau Claire 6-2 in their first game Thursday and then upset No. 2-seed UW-Oshkosh 9-5 in a game that went nine innings.
"The first win is always big," Warhawks coach Brenda Volk said in an email. "If you lose on day one, you have to play two every day to win it all. With the win today, we only have to play one game tomorrow (Friday) regardless."
The regular-season conference champion Warhawks (26-9) didn’t have to be concerned with being upset with Anderson on the mound. The graduate student improved to 6-4 on the season, allowing just the two hits to make four Warhawk errors — three by herself — irrelevant. She struck out seven and needed just 83 pitches in the complete-game victory.
"She kept the ball on the corners and just didn't give Platteville much to hit," Volk said.
Whitewater broke a scoreless tie in the fifth when junior shortstop Meghan Dunning doubled with one out. She advanced to third when Ally Dietz flew out to right field. That advance paid off when Platteville starter Claire Bakkestue threw a wild pitch that allowed Dunning to score the game’s first run.
Junior second baseman Delaney Becker walked and sophomore Maddie Koenings singled her to second. Volk inserted freshman Bella Eggert as a pinch runner for Becker, and that moved paid off when senior outfielder Krista Sbarra singled and Eggert scored.
Whitewater added its final run in the sixth when sophomore third baseman Grace Wickman walked and eventually scored on a double by sophomore Kiarra Kostroski.
"Getting the two insurance runs is definitely a difference maker with Maddy on the mound," Volk said.