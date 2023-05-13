WHITEWATER — A promising start did not carry through to the end for the UW-Whitewater softball team Saturday.
The Warhawks took a 2-0 lead in the top half of the first inning against UW-Stevens Point in a Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament game at van Steenderen Softball Complex.
That was the extent of the UW-Whitewater scoring, and the Pointers used a two-run fourth to tie the game and then scored the game-winning run on a sacrifice fly in the seventh for a 3-2 victory that eliminated the Warhawks.
UW-La Crosse, which was the No. 3 seed entering the tournament, defeated UW-Stevens Point 2-1 in nine innings in a game Saturday afternoon to complete a 4-0 tournament sweep and earn the conference’s automatic berth in the NCAA Division III national tournament.
The Warhawks, who were the No. 1 seed as the regular season WIAC champions, can only hope to earn one of the 19 at-large bids into the 62-team tournament.
The Warhawks (26-11) jumped on Pointers senior starting pitcher Makenna Tkach to begin the game.
Senior outfielder Krista Sbarra walked to lead off the game and after a foul out, Grace Wickman doubled to left field. Sbarra scored on an errant throw from left field.
Freshman first baseman Taylor Koehler then delivered another double into left that scored Wickman.
Pointers coach Ryan Konitzer didn’t waste any time getting a new pitcher into the game. Freshman Ashley Zygowski came on, and the Warhawks did not score the rest of the game.
Zygowski went the final 6 2/3 innings and allowed just five hits and two walks while striking out 11. She improved to 14-3.
Whitewater starter Maddie Anderson threw shutout ball for three innings, limiting Steven Point to one single and striking out three.
In the fourth, the Pointers tied the game on three straight singles and an error.
The game remained tied until the bottom of the seventh. The Warhawks threatened in the top of the seventh when Koehler reached on an error and Kiarra Kostroski hit a two-out double to put runners on second and third. But the Pointers got out of the inning with a strikeout.
With freshman reliever Brooke Hock pitching in her second inning, the Pointers won the game with a leadoff single, a wild pitch, a sacrifice and a sacrifice fly.
The NCAA Division III will be announced at noon Monday.
UW-STEVENS POINT 3, UW-WHITEWATER 2
UW-Whitewater;200;000;0;--2;7;2
UW-Stevens Point;000;200;1—3;7;2
Leading hitters—(W) Kostroski 2x3. 2B—Wickman, Koehler, Kostroski. (SP)—Candre 2x4, Traxel 2x3.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so)—(W) Anderson (5-5-1-0-2-5), Hock (L, 1 2/3, 2-1-1-1-1-1). (SP) Tkach (1/3,-2-2-2-1-0), Zygowski (W, 6 2/3-5-0-0-2-11).
WIAC SOFTBALL TOURNAMENT
(Double-elimination)
At van Steenderen Softball Complex, UW-Whitewater
Results Thursday
Game 1—(No. 4 seed) UW-Platteville 1, (5) UW-Stevens Point 0
Game 2—(3) UW-La Crosse 6, (6) UW-Eau Claire 2
Game 3—(1) UW-Whitewater 3, UW-Platteville 0
Game 4—(3) UW-La Crosse 9, (2) UW-Oshkosh 5, 9 innings
Results Friday
Game 5—(5) UW-Stevens Point 4, (6) UW-Eau Claire 3, 10 innings (Eau Claire eliminated)
Game 6—(2) UW-Oshkosh 9, UW-Platteville 0, 5 innings (Platteville eliminated)
Game 7—(3) UW-La Crosse 7, (1) UW-Whitewater 3
Game 8—(5) UW-Stevens Point 8, (2) UW-Oshkosh 6 (Oshkosh eliminated)
Result Saturday
Game 9—(5) UW-Stevens Point 3, (1) UW-Whitewater 2 (UW-Whitewater eliminated)
Game 10—(3) UW-La Crosse 2, (5) UW-Stevens Point 1, 9 innings (UW-Stevens Point eliminated))
- UW-La Crosse wins WIAC Tournament and earns automatic WIAC berth in NCAA Division III national softball championship.