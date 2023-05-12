WHITEWATER — Three home runs powered UW-La Crosse past UW-Whitewater 7-3 Friday in the second day of the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference softball tournament.
The loss sent the No. 1-seeded Warhawks into Saturday morning’s elimination game against No. 5-seeded UW-Stevens Point. The Eagles move into prime position in the double-elimination tournament, having to only win one of their remaining two games to take the tournament championship and the WIAC’s automatic berth in the NCAA Division III national tournament.
Maddie Anderson, who had shut out UW-Platteville 3-0 on just two singles Thursday, could not match that performance Friday. Anderson allowed two solo homers in the first inning and gave up five hits before she was taken out of the game in the second inning.
The Eagles finished with 10 hits, including three homers and two doubles. Freshman outfielder Jordan Schultz hit a three-run homer in the fifth inning to give the Eagles a 6-1 lead.
Sophomore Kiarra Kostroski scored the Warhawks first run in the second inning on a throwing error after she had reached on a fielder’s choice.
The Warhawks’ final two runs came in the seventh inning. Sophomore catcher Maddie Koenings and senior outfielder Krista Sbarra each had RBI singles. Koenings had two of the Warhawks’ four hits.
Whitewater takes on Stevens Point at 10 a.m. Saturday. The two teams split their regular-season doubleheader April 11. The winner takes on La Crosse at 12:30 p.m. and will have to win that game to force a deciding game at 10 a.m. Sunday.