01STOCK_WARHAWKS_LOGO

WHITEWATER — Three home runs powered UW-La Crosse past UW-Whitewater 7-3 Friday in the second day of the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference softball tournament.

The loss sent the No. 1-seeded Warhawks into Saturday morning’s elimination game against No. 5-seeded UW-Stevens Point. The Eagles move into prime position in the double-elimination tournament, having to only win one of their remaining two games to take the tournament championship and the WIAC’s automatic berth in the NCAA Division III national tournament.

