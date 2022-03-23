Defending champion UW-Oshkosh has been picked to win the 2022 Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference softball title, according to a preseason poll of WIAC head coaches and sports information directors.
UW-Whitewater, last year’s regular-season WIAC co-champion, is pegged for second in the league race.
Oshkosh claimed the fourth regular-season championship and second tournament title in program history last season. The Titans won the Eau Claire Regional and advanced to the NCAA Division III World Series for the first time, finishing fifth.
The Titans totaled 29 victories, third-most in eight seasons under coach Scott Beyer.
Among Oshkosh’s returnees this spring is junior right-handed pitcher Maddie Fink, last year’s WIAC pitcher of the year.
Also back are UW-Stevens Point senior outfielder Maddie Candre, last year’s WIAC position player of the year; and UW-River Falls sophomore outfielder Johanna Breyen, last year’s WIAC newcomer of the year.
Whitewater shared last year’s championship with UW-Oshkosh—the fourth straight and 14th overall title for coach Brenda Volk’s program. The Warhawks are slotted for second in this year’s conference predictions, followed in order by—UW-Stevens Point; UW-Eau Claire; UW-La Crosse; UW-Platteville; UW-River Falls; and UW-Stout.
The WIAC schedule begins on April 2. Each team has scheduled 14 games against conference opponents in a double round-robin format.
The top-five teams in the standings will advance to the WIAC Tournament, to be held May 6-8 at the site of the No. 1-seeded team. The winner of the conference tournament will receive an automatic bid into the NCAA Division III tournament.
A look at each WIAC team’s prospects:
UW-Whitewater
Coach—Brenda Volk, 24th season at Whitewater; 680-274-5.
Letterwinners returning/lost—15/9.
Starting position players returning/lost—5/4.
Pitchers with starting experience returning/lost—4/0.
Pitchers with saves returning/lost—3/1.
Returning all-WIAC players—Kate Cleveland, so., RHP (2021 HM); Rhiann Dick, so., LHP (2021 HM); Meghan Dunning, so., SS (2021 HM).
Notable returning position players—Delaney Becker, so., 2B; Kennedy Cox, sr., C; Krista Sbarra, jr., OF.
Notable returning pitchers—Mallory Hollatz, jr., RHP; Kathryn Kinsella, jr., RHP; Annie Morelli, sr., RHP.
Area players—Kennedy Cox, sr., C, Janesville Craig; Sydney Anderson, jr., 2B, Delavan-Darien.
UW-Eau Claire
Coach—Leslie Huntington, 21st season at Eau Claire; 521-280-2.
Letterwinners returning/lost—15/10.
Starting position players returning/lost—4/6.
Pitchers with starting experience returning/lost—3/1.
Pitchers with saves returning/lost—2/0.
Returning all-WIAC players—Sadie Erickson, jr., INF (2021 first team).
Notable returning position players—Maria Back, sr., INF; Ellie Decker, sr., C/OF; Megan Maruna, jr., INF/OF.
Notable returning pitchers—Abbey Cook, jr., RHP; Lauren Gamme, so., RHP; Madie Zerr, jr., LHP.
UW-La Crosse
Coach—Chris Helixon, 21st season (17th at La Crosse); 417-337-1 overall, 365-243 at La Crosse).
Letterwinners returning/lost—9/14.
Starting position players returning/lost—3/6.
Pitchers with starting experience returning/lost—1/3.
Pitchers with saves returning/lost—1/1.
Returning all-WIAC players—Kendra Leis, sr., 1B/3B (2019 first team, 2021 first team).
Notable returning position players—Emily Knight, sr., 2B; Jordyn McCormack, so., INF; Megan Scheidt, jr., OF.
Notable returning pitchers—Elise Weinzierl, so., RHP.
Area players—Remington Stark, so., RHP, Orfordville Parkview.
UW-Oshkosh
Coach—Scott Beyer, ninth season at Oshkosh; 195-94.
Letterwinners returning/lost—10/11.
Starting position players returning/lost—5/4.
Pitchers with starting experience returning/lost—2/1.
Pitchers with saves returning/lost—2/0.
Returning all-WIAC players—Maddie Fink, jr., RHP (2021 first team, pitcher of the year); Hannah Ritter, jr., 1B/OF (2021 first team).
Notable returning position players—Emily Cliver, jr., OF/1B; Ana Iliopoulos, jr., INF; Morgan Rau, so., INF.
Notable returning pitchers—Mia Crotty, so., LHP; Ana Iliopoulos, jr., RHP.
UW-Platteville
Coach—Becca Runde, third season at Platteville; 19-19.
Letterwinners returning/lost—11/8.
Starting position players returning/lost—7/3.
Pitchers with starting experience returning/lost—1/2.
Pitchers with saves returning/lost—0/1.
Returning all-WIAC players—Claire Bakkestuen, jr., 1B/RHP (2021 HM).
Notable returning position players—Haili Cota, sr., OF; Angela Laabs, sr., UTIL; Rachel Plautz, sr., C/OF.
Notable returning pitchers—None.
UW-River Falls
Coach—Amber Dohlman, 10th season (seventh at River Falls); 118-165-1 overall (65-109-1 at River Falls).
Letterwinners returning/lost—13/9.
Starting position players returning/lost—5/4.
Pitchers with starting experience returning/lost—3/1.
Pitchers with saves returning/lost—None.
Returning all-WIAC players—Johanna Breyen, so., OF (2021 first team/newcomer of the year); Juliana Reynolds, jr., RHP (2021 HM).
Notable returning position players—Keegan Piton, so., INF.
Notable returning pitchers—Corinne Roe, sr., RHP.
UW-Stevens Point
Coach—Ryan Konitzer, sixth season (fifth at Stevens Point); 73-90-1 overall (60-65-1 at Stevens Point).
Letterwinners returning/lost—11/10.
Starting position players returning/lost—4/5.
Pitchers with starting experience returning/lost—3/1.
Pitchers with saves returning/lost—2/0.
Returning all-WIAC players—Maddie Candre, sr., OF (2021 first team, position player of the year; 2019 HM)—Becca Geiyer, jr., INF (2021 first team); Makenna Tkach, jr., RHP (2021 first team); Sara Traxel, jr., UTIL (2021 HM).
Notable returning position players—Meg Lawrence, jr., OF.
Notable returning pitchers—MacKenzie Honish, so., RHP.
UW-Stout
Coach—Chris Iliopoulos, first season.
Letterwinners returning/lost—17/6.
Starting position players returning/lost—8/1.
Pitchers with starting experience returning/lost—2/2.
Pitchers with saves returning/lost—1/2.
Returning all-WIAC players—Shannon Jones, sr., SS (2021 first team).
Notable returning position players—Kelly Beck, sr., OF; Kate Funk, jr., DP/1B; Korin Hall, sr., OF.
Notable returning pitchers—Maddie Kleinschmidt, sr., RHP; Mackensie Wolterstorff, jr., RHP.
Area players—Madee Kleinschmidt, sr., RHP, Edgerton.