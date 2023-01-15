01STOCK_WARHAWKS_LOGO

WHITEWATER—UW-Whitewater coach Pat Miller got to relax a bit in the second half of Saturday’s Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference men’s basketball game against UW-Stout.

With six Warhawks scoring in double figures, Whitewater ran off to an 87-60 victory over the visiting Blue Devils. After a three-point win at UW-Stevens Point, a one-point home loss to Eau Claire and a 19-point loss at Oshkosh, Miller enjoyed a total team victory in Kachel Gymnasium.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you