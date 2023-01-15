WHITEWATER—UW-Whitewater coach Pat Miller got to relax a bit in the second half of Saturday’s Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference men’s basketball game against UW-Stout.
With six Warhawks scoring in double figures, Whitewater ran off to an 87-60 victory over the visiting Blue Devils. After a three-point win at UW-Stevens Point, a one-point home loss to Eau Claire and a 19-point loss at Oshkosh, Miller enjoyed a total team victory in Kachel Gymnasium.
“Six players in double figures; I was really happy with the way we rebounded, and just defensively, we were much better,” Miller said after the 27-point victory.
The Barnstable brothers led the way. Junior guard Delvin Barnstable scored 16 points, grabbed seven rebounds, distributed six assists and had two steals.
His younger brother, Miles, had 14 points, five rebounds and three steals.
“Delvin has just been really solid,” Miller said. “We just get solid consistency from those two for sure.”
Jameer Barker came off the bench and contributed 14 points on 7-of-8 shooting and had six assists and three rebounds.
“He really had a good night shooting and passing the ball,” Miller said. “He had six assists and just one turnover, so just good decision making. Tonight it was excellent.”
Carter Capstran and Trevon Chislom each added 11 points. Elijah Lambert scored 10 points on four-of-five shooting and led the Warhawks with nine rebounds in just 21 minutes of action.
The Warhawks also played better guarding the 3-point shot after Eau Claire and Oshkosh shot a combined 24-of-47 from long range. On Saturday, Stout managed to make just 6 of 20 3-pointers.
“That was good to see since teams have been blitzing us from the 3-point line,” Miller said. “We did a better job of guarding that tonight.
“Just overall, contesting shots,” the head coach said. “So I was happy overall.”
The Warhawks improved to 3-3 in the WIAC and 12-5 overall. Stout fell to 1-5 and 4-11.
Whitewater travels to UW-Platteville on Wednesday night.