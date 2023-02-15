WHITEWATER—The UW-Whitewater men’s basketball team capped off its encouraging close to the regular season Wednesday night with an 82-62 victory over visiting UW-Platteville.
The Warhawks won seven of their final nine games to finish 9-5 in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. The 18-7 Warhawks will open the WIAC Tournament with the No. 3 seed and will play host to No. 6-seeded UW-River Falls at 7 p.m. Monday at Kachel Gymnasium.
Whitewater coach Pat Miller was pleased with his team’s performance against Platteville, which finished the regular season 7-7 in the WIAC and 14-11 overall.
“We had good balance and shot the ball well,” Miller said.
Trevon Chislom led a quartet of Warhawks’ double-figure scorers in the win over the Pioneers. The 6-foot-6 junior forward out of McFarland scored 22 points on 8-of-10 shooting from the field and 6 of 7 from the line.
Freshman guard Miles Barnstable finished with 18 points on 5-of-9 shooting and also grabbed five rebounds.
Junior guard Delvin Barnstable had 13 points on 5-of-9 shooting and had four rebound.
Sophomore guard/forward Elijah Lambert came off the bench to contribute 12 points and four rebounds.
“Our guys were efficient,” Miller said. “I was just happy to see the efficiency of those guys.
“We had excellent shot selection. “We did a better job in transition tonight.”
The Warhawks shot 52.6% from the field while limiting Platteville to 40.3% (25 of 62). Whitewater was 6 of 17 from 3-point range and held the Pioneers to just 3 of 18 from beyond the arc.
“Defensively, we played well,” Miller said. “One big emphasis was to keep them off the 3-point line, not to give good looks from there. We were pretty effective doing that tonight.”
Now the Warhawks turn to the WIAC Tournament with the top six regular-season finishers playing for the conference’s automatic bid to the NCAA Division III Tournament.
League champion UW-Oshkosh (13-1) and second-place UW-La Crosse (10-4) have first-round byes.
The Warhawks split their regular-season meetings against first-round opponent UW-River Falls. The Warhawks beat the Falcons on the road 75-60 in the second game of the WIAC season Dec. 3.
River Falls won the rematch 76-59 at Kachel Gymnasium 76-59 on Jan. 21.
“They’re capable,” Miller said of the Falcons. “They have a great inside player, and when they shoot well from the perimeter, they’re tough.
“Hopefully our guys remember that last time we played them.”
UW-WHITEWATER 82, UW-PLATTEVILLE 62
UW-Plattevile (62)—Pearson 6-4-17, Lancaster 3-0-8, Nies 4-0-8, Wieczorek 3-1-7, Samuels 2-2-6, Love 3-0-6, Hettinger 1-2-4, Emler 2-0-4, Ralph 1-0-2. Totals 25-3-62.
UW-Whitewater (82)—Chislom 8-6-22, M. Barnstable 5-5-18, D. Barnstable 5-1-13, Barker 1-0-2, Capstran 1-0-2, Lambert 5-2-12, Hoytink 2-1-6, Fisher 2-0-4, McCray 1-0-2, Lewis 0-1-1. Totals 30-16-82.
Halftime—W 43-35. 3-point goals—P 3 (Lancaster 2, Pearson), W 6 (M. Barnstable 3, D. Barnstable 2, Hoytink). Rebounds—P 34 (Nies and Love, 5 each), W 33 (M. Barnstable 5). Assists—P 7 (Pearson and Wieczorek, 2 each), W 13 (Barker 5). Free throws missed—P 3, W 4. Total fouls—P 19, W 16. Fouled out—Pearson.
