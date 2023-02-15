01STOCK_WARHAWKS_LOGO

WHITEWATER—The UW-Whitewater men’s basketball team capped off its encouraging close to the regular season Wednesday night with an 82-62 victory over visiting UW-Platteville.

The Warhawks won seven of their final nine games to finish 9-5 in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. The 18-7 Warhawks will open the WIAC Tournament with the No. 3 seed and will play host to No. 6-seeded UW-River Falls at 7 p.m. Monday at Kachel Gymnasium.

