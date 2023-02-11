MENOMONIE — Road teams normally can’t depend on free-throw numbers to go their way.
On Saturday afternoon, visiting UW-Whitewater went 23 of 26 from the line compared to 6 of 6 for host UW-Stout to down the Blue Devils in overtime, 94-88, in Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference men’s basketball action.
The victory improves the Warhawks’ conference record to 8-5, which is good for third place behind regular-season champion UW-Oshkosh (12-1) and present runner-up UW-La Crosse (9-4). The Warhawks wrap up the regular season Wednesday night at home against UW-Platteville.
Warhawks coach Pat Miller said his team earned its 17-point advantage from the line.
“We did a good job attacking the basket,” Miller said. “We got to the rim, so I give our guys credit for that.”
The head coach did not give his team much credit for its play in the first half. The Warhawks made just 11 of 35 field goal attempts and trailed 42-30 at halftime.
“We were a little flat,” Miller said of the first half. “(Stout) played well. They played hard.”
The Warhawks responded in the second half and overtime. They made 18 of 34 shots in the second half, including 4 of 10 from 3-point range, to force a 79-79 tie at the end of regulation.
There were 10 ties in a 10:49-stretch of the second half before Stout’s Jackson Noll’s 3-pointer with six seconds left sent the game into overtime tied at 79.
The game was tied again at 81, but 3-pointers by Miles Barnstable and Delvin Barnstable and two free throws each by Jameer Barker and Miles Barnstable in the final 2:40 of overtime were enough to get the Warhawks the win.
Miles Barnstable, a freshman guard, scored a game-high 26 points and had a team-high four assists. He made all nine of his free throws.
Delvin Barnstable, Miles’ junior brother, had 18 points and a team-high 12 rebounds. Barker, a sophomore guard, had 22 points, five rebounds and three assists.
“Miles came up big,” Miller said. “Delvin had a double-double, and Jameer was solid again.
“We played a better second half,” Miller said. “Certainly not one of our better efforts, but it was enough to come back and win.”
The Warhawks (17-7 overall) want to hold on to third place, which would give them the No. 3 seed in the WIAC Tournament. Platteville and Eau Claire are a game behind the Warhawks with 7-6 conference marks.
“There are a lot of things that can happen seeding-wise,” Miller said of the 7 p.m. game Wednesday against visiting Platteville. “It will be an important game for us.”