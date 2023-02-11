01STOCK_WARHAWKS_LOGO

MENOMONIE — Road teams normally can’t depend on free-throw numbers to go their way.

On Saturday afternoon, visiting UW-Whitewater went 23 of 26 from the line compared to 6 of 6 for host UW-Stout to down the Blue Devils in overtime, 94-88, in Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference men’s basketball action.

