01STOCK_WARHAWKS_LOGO

Drew Fisher scored 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead UW-Whitewater to a 79-76 victory over UW-Stevens Point in a Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference men’s basketball game Wednesday night.

The victory, the Warhawks’ seventh straight, improving Whitewater’s WIAC record to 2-1 and overall mark to 11-3.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you