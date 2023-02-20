WHITEWATER—Tournament basketball is hardly ever easy.
That was evident Monday night in the first round of the WIAC Tournament at UW-Whitewater’s Kachel Gymnasium.
Drew Fisher scored underneath as the shot clock wound down with 10 seconds left in the game to give the Warhawks a 69-67 victory over visiting UW-River Falls.
The No. 3-seeded Warhawks advance to play No. 2-seeded La Crosse in a scheduled second-round game Wednesday night on the Eagles’ court. A snowy forecast might force a change to that schedule.
The Warhawks survived a 25-point game by River Falls’ 6-foot-8 sophomore center Rodrick Payne and their own 7-of-16 free throw shooting to get past the Falcons.
Both Trevon Chislom and Elijah Lambert fouled out in the final five minutes after contending with Payne and 6-8 freshman Jack Leifker underneath.
“They’re big and they’re strong,” Warhawks coach Pat Miller said. “They beat us up on the glass the first two games (a combined 79-58 rebounding margin in a loss and a win), and they beat us up again tonight (33-25).
“I thought a critical stat was they had five offensive boards in the first half, and only had two in the second half, so we did a much better job.”
The Warhawks led 37-34 at halftime. Delvin Barnstable scored four points and Chislom—who led the Warhawks with 17 points—added three as Whitewater built up its largest lead of the game at 44-36 three minutes into the second half.
“I thought in the second half we came out with more energy,” Barnstable said. “We did a little bit better job defending in the paint and ran our offense a little bit better.”
River Falls responded with a 10-0 run that included six points from Payne to go up 46-44 with 13 minutes left.
From there it was a fight to the end with neither team leading by more than six points.
Sophomore guard Jameer Barker, who finished with 15 points, said the Warhawks enjoy the close games.
“That’s what gets us going,” Barker said.
Barnstable put the Warhawks up 65-59 with a 3-point basket as the shot clock was winding down. He then stepped in and stole a pass and raced in for a layup to give the Warhawks their six-point lead with 2:40 left in the game.
Barnstable, who finished 11 points, five rebounds and three steals, said he did not realize the status of the shot clock on his 3-pointer.
“No one was open, so I just decided to let it go,” the 6-4 junior wing player said. “And the steal—I thought I was going to have a couple more in the first half—but that one I anticipated a little bit.”
Barker hit a jumper to put the Warhawks ahead 67-61 with 2:05 left.
“We have big goals for this season, so we came out in the second half and were ready to go,” Barker said. “We did what we had to do to win. I felt I had to step up.”
Still the Falcons did not wilt. A basket by Payne and four straight free throws tied the game at 67 with 41 seconds left.
Barker then controlled the ball and then threw a pass to Miles Barnstable in the right corner. With the Falcons scrambling on defense, Barnstable found Fisher underneath the basket. Fisher scored his only basket of the game to give the Warhawks the lead and forced River Falls to call a timeout after advancing the ball past midcourt with 5.6 seconds left.
Miller said the play was designed to get Miles Barnstable the ball.
“We wanted to play off a high ball screen,” Miller said. “We tried to stretch the floor a little bit.
“To win games down the stretch, guys have to make plays,” Miller said.
The Warhawks’ frantic defense forced the Falcons’ Logan Jedwabny to settle for an open 27-foot shot from the top of the key, which bounced off the backboard without hitting the rim.
Fisher grabbed the rebound and was fouled with 0.9 left on the clock. He missed both free throws, but River Falls could only muster a wild fling that didn’t come close as the horn sounded.
The Warhawks’ next opponent, the Eagles, had a first-round bye. The teams split their regular-season matchups.
UW-WHITEWATER 69, UW-RIVER FALLS 67
UW-River Falls (67)—Holland 0-0-0, Payne 9-7-25, Jedwabny 5-2-13, Parker 4-4-13, Anderson 2-0-5, Van Scoy 1-0-2, Leifker 3-0-6, Butler 0-3-3. Totals 24-16-67.
UW-Whitewater (69)—Capstran 3-0-7, Chislom 8-1-17, Barker 7-0-15, M. Barnstable 4-2-11, D. Barnstable 4-2-11, Lambert 2-0-4, Fisher 1-2-4. Totals 29-7-69.
Halftime—W 37-34. 3-point goals—RF 3 (Jedwabny, Parker, Anderson), W 4 (Capstran, Barker, M. Barnstable, D. Barnstable). Rebounds—RF 33 (Payne 6), W 25 (Lambert 7). Assists—RF 9 (Payne 3), W 9 (M. Barnstable 4). Free throws missed—RF 5, W 9. Total fouls—RF 20, W 25. Fouled out—Lambert, Chislom.