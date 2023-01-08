WHITEWATER—Three is greater than two, which the UW-Eau Claire men’s basketball team illustrated Saturday night at Kachel Gymnasium.
The visiting Blugolds made 11 of 21 3-point shot attempts, which was just enough to help Eau Claire to a 75-74 victory over UW-Whitewater in a Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference game.
The loss snapped the Warhawks’ seven-game winning streak and dropped Coach Pat Miller’s squad to 2-2 in the conference and 11-4 overall.
Eau Claire moved to 3-1 in the conference and remained in a first-place tie with Oshkosh and La Crosse.
The Blugolds jumped on the Warhawks at the opening tip, scoring the first nine points and taking a 16-4 lead just five minutes into the contest.
“We had a terrible start,” Miller said. “That was a big element of the game.”
The Warhawks still trailed by 11 at 25-14 with 8:28 to go in the half. Behind nine points from Miles Barnstable, Whitewater managed to tie the game at 33-all by halftime.
The Blugolds led for the first eight minutes of the second half, but a 3-pointer by JT Hoytink tied the game at 50, and Trevon Chislom’s 3 put the Warhawks on top 53-50.
That was the biggest lead Whitewater had, and the Blugolds were able to maintain a slight advantage during the final minutes. The Warhawks had a shot to tie the game with a second left when Barnstable was fouled on a 3-point attempt with Whitewater behind 75-71. His shot bounced off the rim, and the freshman guard made all three free throws, but the Blugolds were able to inbound the ball and run off the final second.
“It was a good, hard-fought game in the second half,” Miller said. “To their credit, (Carter) Huschka was 2-for-15 coming into the game, and he was 4-for-6 from 3. And then (Michael) Casper, who we knew was an outstanding 3-point shooter, was 5-for-6.
“That’s tough when guys are 9-for-12 from 3.”
Chislom led the Warhawks with 17 points. Barnstable had 16, Kevin Capstran had 12 and Delvin Barnstable added 10.
Drew Fisher led the team with eight rebounds as the Warhawks outrebounded the visitors 39-33.
“We rebounded well and outscored them from the free-throw line, there were just too much differential in the 3-point shooting,” Miller said.
The head coach added that the Blugolds, who start two seniors and three juniors, used their experience to keep the lead.
“I told our guys that we’re still a work in progress, and we’re getting better,” Miller said. “I thought we played much better after the initial seven or eight minutes. We just dug ourselves a hole.”
Now the Warhawks face another challenge Wednesday night when they travel to first-place UW-Oshkosh.
“Oshkosh is good,” Miller said. “I think Oshkosh, La Crosse and Eau Claire are still the best three teams. I think everybody is pretty good, but no one is great.”