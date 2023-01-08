01STOCK_WARHAWKS_LOGO

WHITEWATER—Three is greater than two, which the UW-Eau Claire men’s basketball team illustrated Saturday night at Kachel Gymnasium.

The visiting Blugolds made 11 of 21 3-point shot attempts, which was just enough to help Eau Claire to a 75-74 victory over UW-Whitewater in a Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference game.

