WHITEWATER—Given a second chance, UW-La Crosse was able to defeat UW-Whitewater in the WIAC opener Wednesday night.
Or more accurately, several second and even third chances.
The Eagles grabbed 14 offensive rebounds to score 19 second-chance points, and that was enough to drive home with an 88-74 men’s basketball victory over the Warhawks at Kachel Gymnasium.
“The second-chance points were 19-6, so that was a big part of it right there,” Warhawks coach Pat Miller said as he surveyed the final stat sheet. “Between that and the turnover differential, that was pretty much the difference in the game.”
La Crosse, now 7-0 overall, also used its 3-point shooting to spark two scoring runs that gave the visitors double-digit leads.
“That’s what they do,” Miller said of the long-range shooting. “They did what they wanted to do.
“We couldn’t get them off the 3-point line, and when they missed, they got a lot of second-chance opportunities.”
Reserve Henry Noone hit five of eight 3-point attempts in 17 minutes of action. The Eagles hit 12 of 25 3-pointers.
The Warhawks made a better percentage of their 3s, hitting seven of 11, but they never were able to threaten La Crosse after getting to within 44-42 by hitting five of their first six shots of the second half.
Austin Westra led the Eagles with 21 points on 9-of-13 shooting from the field. He added five rebounds, four steals, three assists and two blocks.
“Westra hit tough shots,” Miller said. “It would have been hard to double him because a lot of those were from 8 to 9 feet.
“That’s the problem with them,” Miller said. “You start doubling, and you leave more shooters open.”
Whitewater led 19-18 with 9:29 left in the first half when La Crosse made its first run. The Eagles went on an 11-0 run to take a lead they never relinquished.
Trailing 38-30 at half, the Warhawks made a run sparked by Trevon Chislom, who hit a pair of jumpers and a 3-pointer to cut the La Crosse advantage to 44-42 with just less than 17 minutes left in regulation.
But La Crosse hit a 3-pointer and then converted on a three-point play to hike the advantage back to eight points in less than a minute.
Chislom led the Warhawks with 24 points on 9-of-13 shooting.
“I thought he played really well,” Miller said.
Jameer Barker had 14 points and Miles Barnstable 10, but the Warhawks fell to 4-3 overall.
“What’s been our M.O. all year is we do some things really well,” Miller said. “We have some good possessions, or parts of good possessions, but we’re just not consistent enough throughout the course of a possession or course of a game.
“We have too many breakouts, too many mistakes,” he said. “We just have to get better production from some guys, especially on the glass.”
The Warhawks travel to River Falls on Saturday for a 5 p.m. game.
LA CROSSE 88, WHITEWATER 74
La Crosse (88)—Westra, 9-3-21; Fuhrmann, 1-0-3; Anderson, 4-7-15; Sebert, 4-0-9; Steele, 3-0-7; Noone, 5-0-15; Resch, 1-0-2; Gross, 3-0-8; Hannah, 2-0-6; Grubaugh, 1-0-2. Totals: 33-10-88.
Whitewater (74)—M. Barnstable, 4-2-10; D. Barnstable, 1-2-5; Capstran, 4-0-9; Fisher, 2-2-6; Chislom, 9-3-24; Barker, 5-2-13; Skeen, 1-0-3; Martin, 0-2-2. Totals: 26-15-74.
Halftime—LC 38, W 30. Three-point goals—LC 12 (Fuhrmann, Sebert, Steele, Noone 5, Gross 2, Hannah 2, W 7 (D. Barnstable, Capstran, Chislom 3, Barker, Skeen). Free throws missed—LC 2, W 4. Rebounds—LC 32 (Westra 5), 23 (M. Barnstable 4). Assists—LC 15 (Fuhrmann 5), W 13 (Chislom and Barker, 3 each). Total fouls—LC 20, Whitewater 13.