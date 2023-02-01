UW-Whitewater’s Trevon Chislom scores on a layup during the first half of a home game at Kachel Gymnasium against UW-Stevens Point on Wednesday. He was one of five Warhawks with at least 10 points in their 86-66 win.
UW-Whitewater’s Trevon Chislom scores on a layup during the first half of a home game at Kachel Gymnasium against UW-Stevens Point on Wednesday. He was one of five Warhawks with at least 10 points in their 86-66 win.
WHITEWATER—With the regular season down to four games, Pat Miller is watching his UW-Whitewater men’s basketball team round into shape.
Five players scored in double figures as the Warhawks rolled past visiting UW-Stevens Point 86-66 in a Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference game at Kachel Gymnasium on Wednesday night.
The Warhawks improved to 15-6 overall and 6-4 in the conference where they are alone in third place behind UW-Oshkosh (9-1) and La Crosse (7-3). After a game at Eau Claire at 5 p.m. Saturday, the Warhawks will play host to the first-place Titans next Wednesday night.
Miller liked the way his team played after winning at La Crosse last Wednesday night.
“We’ve battled all year long,” Miller said. “When we get everyone playing well on the same night, we can be a pretty tough team to beat.”
The Warhawks shot 60% from the floor, including five of 11 3-point attempts. The Warhawks held Stevens Point to 46.3% shooting, including just 5 of 18 (27.8%) from 3-point range.
Sophomore forward Carter Capstran led the Warhawks with 19 points in just 20 minutes of action.
Drew Fisher, a 6-foot-1 sophomore guard, had another good game against the Pointers. Fisher had 18 points and 10 rebounds when the Warhawks beat the Pointers 79-76 in their first matchup four weeks ago at Point and followed that up with 17 points and seven rebounds Wednesday night.
“They have smaller guards, and he did a good job of being physical and getting inside,” Miller said. “He did a good job recognizing those matchups.”
Trevon Chislom contributed 14 points and five rebounds. Miles Barnstable had 12 points, while Elijah Lambert had 11 points and a team-high eight rebounds.
Jameer Barker led the Warhawks with five assists as the team evened its record at Kachel Gymnasium to 5-5.
Now it’s down to the final two weeks of WIAC play.
“For us, every game now is really critical,” Miller said. “We’re playing for a conference tournament seed, trying to potentially play for a NCAA at-large spot.
“All those things are within reach,” he said. “We just don’t have a very big margin for error.”