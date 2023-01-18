01STOCK_WARHAWKS_LOGO

PLATTEVILLE—The 3-point shot, which was the enemy of the UW-Whitewater men’s basketball team a week ago, has suddenly become the Warhawks’ strength.

The Warhawks connected on 9 of 13 3-point shots and held host UW-Platteville to just 4 of 18 from long range to pound the Pioneers 85-65 in Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference action here Wednesday night.

