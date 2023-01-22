WHITEWATER—When he reflected on Saturday night’s game against visiting UW-River Falls, UW-Whitewater head coach Pat Miller remembered a game he had played against Madison East High School when he was senior on Janesville Craig High’s basketball team.
It was not a good memory.
”We played a really bad game,” Miller said Sunday afternoon. “(Coach Stan) Dufrane referred to it as a ‘debacle’ in the newspaper.
“I think that is a pretty accurate description of our performance yesterday.”
There were few highlights for the Warhawks as they lost 76-59 in a Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference game at Kachel Gymnasium.
The Warhawks had won two straight games, but showed little resemblance of that as they fell to 4-4 in the WIAC and 13-6 overall. The Falcons improved to 9-10 and 3-5.
The list of minuses for the Warhawks was long.
After making 12 of 24 3-point shots in consecutive victories over Stout and Platteville, the Warhawks made just three of 22 long-range shots Saturday night.
The Warhawks had outrebounded both Stout and Platteville, but were outrebounded by the Falcons 40-29.
Several Warhawk players had down games against River Falls, which led at halftime 34-28 and controlled play in the second half.
“It was strange,” Miller said. “We had energy during warmups, but we were just a step out of it when the game started.
“We gave up 12 offensive rebounds in the first half, which is a horrible statistic. It speaks to intensity and going and getting the ball.”
Guard Jameer Barker led the Warhawks with 14 points and five rebounds. Trevon Chislom scored 11 points and led the team with three assists.
It was a disappointing performance as Miller had hoped his team was about to make a run.
“We were just out of it,” Miller said. “We didn’t have anyone play really well to pick up some of the slack.
“It wasn’t just one thing or one guy, it was a collective collapse. We were making progress, but it definitely was a regression.”
The Warhawks will travel to La Crosse on Wednesday night to play the second-place Eagles (15-4, 6-2), a team that beat Whitewater at Kachel Gymnasium 88-74 on Nov. 30.