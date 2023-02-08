01STOCK_WARHAWKS_LOGO

WHITEWATER—The first-place UW-Oshkosh men’s basketball team rallied in the second half—helped by a controversial charging call against UW-Whitewater’s Trevon Chislom in the final minute—to down the Warhawks 72-68 Wednesday night at Kachel Gymnasium.

The win seals at least a tie for the regular season Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference title for the Titans (11-1, 18-5 overall). UW-La Crosse (9-3) is in second place with two regular-season games to go.

