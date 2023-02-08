WHITEWATER—The first-place UW-Oshkosh men’s basketball team rallied in the second half—helped by a controversial charging call against UW-Whitewater’s Trevon Chislom in the final minute—to down the Warhawks 72-68 Wednesday night at Kachel Gymnasium.
The win seals at least a tie for the regular season Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference title for the Titans (11-1, 18-5 overall). UW-La Crosse (9-3) is in second place with two regular-season games to go.
The Warhawks, who had won five of their past six games, stay in third with a 7-5 conference mark.
Coach Pat Miller’s team controlled play in the first half to build a 36-29 lead. The Warhawks shot 51.5% in the first 20 minutes and had their biggest lead of 34-23 with 2:06 left in the half.
“We played really well,” Miller said. “That first half was probably our best half of the year.”
The Titans tied the game at 38 just three minutes into the second half, which was tight for the remainder of the game.
After the Warhawks led by five, Oshkosh came back to lead by six at 66-60 with 4:49 left and then seven 71-64 with 1:25 left.
The Warhawks’ Delvin Barnstable was fouled on a 3-point shot with 50 seconds left. The junior guard made all three free throws to get the Warhawks within four points.
The Titans then missed the front end of a bonus, and the Warhawks raced downcourt.
Chislom drove to the hoop. The Titans’ Quinn Steckbauer was underneath the basket and there was a collision as Chislom’s layup went in.
The referee called a charge against Chislom. Instead of a three-point play opportunity that could have cut the Titans’ lead to 71-70, the basket was disallowed. Steckbauer made one of two free throws with 32 seconds left to put Oshkosh up 72-67.
Miller disagreed with the call.
“It was clearly a block,” Miller said. “(Steckbauer) was clearly in the cylinder. Then Tre jumped and was in the air, and then the guy jumped forward. That (call) was not helpful.”
Chislom finished with a team-high 20 points and matched Elijah Lambert’s nine rebounds to lead the team.
“Chislom played great,” Miller said. “We rebounded well, outrebounding them by nine and had 12 offensive rebounds.
“We just didn’t shoot well from the line (7 of 12) and from 3 (3 of 12), but overall, I was happy how hard we played.”
Guard Jameer Barker finished with 19 points and four rebounds. Miles Barnstable added 10 points.
While the loss hurt, Miller believes his 16-7 squad can make a late-season push and get into the NCAA Division III tournament.
“We still have a chance,” Miller said. “We’ll have to win our next two games and win two games in the conference tournament. That would get us to 20 wins, and I think that would give us a good shot at getting into the (NCAA) tournament.”
And winning the conference tournament would give the Warhawks the WIAC’s automatic tournament bid. The Warhawks’ showing Wednesday night indicates they have the team to do that.
“We had pretty good progress tonight,” Miller said.