01STOCK_WARHAWKS_LOGO

LA CROSSE—Freshman guard Miles Barnstable made three key free throws in the final 21 seconds to help UW-Whitewater hold on for a 74-71 victory at UW-La Crosse in Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference men’s basketball action Wednesday night.

Barnstable finished with a team-high 25 points, which included making all 12 of his free throws. He entered the game averaging 13.6 points, which ranked 11th in the WIAC.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you