STEVENS POINT — The UW-Whitewater baseball team did what it had to Friday to remain in contention for the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament championship.
The Warhawks will have to repeat that performance Saturday to take home the title.
Whitewater (30-12) forced into the losers’ bracket of the double-elimination tournament with a loss to UW-La Crosse in Thursday’s opening game, came back in a big way Friday, defeating host and No. 1-seed UW-Stevens Point 9-1 and then eliminating UW-Oshkosh 12-7.
The Warhawks must defeat UW-La Crosse twice Saturday to earn the WIAC’s automatic NCAA Division III national tournament bid. The Eagles (30-9), ranked No. 15 in the latest D3baseball.com national rankings, are 5-0 against Whitewater this season.
Despite the record, Warhawks coach John Vodenlich is optimistic, especially the way the team responded Friday.
“If we win the first game, all bets are off,” Vodenlich said. “If we win the first one, I think the pressure is on them.
“We haven’t played well against them at all,” he said. “I can’t tell you exactly why. We have a capable team. If we win that first game, everything changes mentally.”
The Warhawks used strong starting pitching and offense to eliminate Stevens Point and Oshkosh on Friday.
Junior Cade Behrendt, the only returning Warhawks pitcher who threw significant innings last season, improved to 5-2 with a complete-game three-hitter against the Pointers.
Freshman starter Logan Eisenbarth then delivered against Oshkosh. Eisenbarth improved to 4-2 on the season by holding the Titans to four hits in seven innings of work.
“The pitchers were the difference,” Vodenlich said. “That was our first complete game of the year, and Cade did a great job.
“And Logan pitched the longest he’s ever pitched,” Vodenlich said.
The pitchers had plenty of offensive support. The Warhawks had 29 hits, including five homers, to score their 21 runs Friday.
“We know we can hit,” Vodenlich said. “That’s what we do. We feel good where we are offensively. We just have to put the other pieces together.”
Donovan Brandl, Adam Cootway and Sam Paden led the two-game attack. Brandl went 5-for-10 with four runs scored and two RBI. Cootway was 4-for-8 with five RBI and four runs scored. Paden was 5-for-9 with a run scored and two RBI.
Brandl, Cootway, Matt Korman, Matt Scolan and Jacob DeMeyer each homered.
Now the season rests on winning twice Saturday.
“We have a lot of arms left, but we have to see if we can put it together,” Vodenlich said. “They are talented but young. If we pitch, we have a chance.”
WIAC BASEBALL TOURNAMENT
RESULTS FRIDAY
GAME ONE
UW-WHITEWATER 9, UW-STEVENS POINT 1
UW-Whitewater;220;300;020;—9;15;0
UW-Stevens Point;000;000;001;—1;3;1
Leading hitters—Brandl (W) 3x5, Cootway (W) 2x3, Paden (W) 3x5, Korman (W) 2x4, Frazer (W) 2x5, Nelson (SP) 3x4. 2B—Paden (W), Nelson (SP). HR—Cootway (W), Korman (W), Nelson (SP).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-k)—W: Behrendt (W, 9-3-1-1-2-8). SP: Pickering (L, 4-10-7-7-2-2), Weckler (4-5-2-2-3-1), Syvertson (1-0-0-0-1).
GAME TWO
UW-WHITEWATER 12, UW-OSHKOSH 7
UW-Oshkosh;002;000;320;—7;6;1
UW-Whitewater;205;111;200;--12;14;1
Leading hitters—Surane (O) 2x4, Scherrman (O) 3x4, Scolan (W) 2x4, Brandl (W) 2x5, Cootway (W) 2x5, Paden (W) 2x4, Frazer (W) 2x4. 2B—Scherrman (O), Cootway (W), Korman (W), Frazer (W). HR—Surane (O), Scherrman (O), Kirchberg (O), Scolan (W), DeMeyer (W), Brandl (W).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-k)—O: Mulvihill (L, 4 2/3-7-9-7-4-2), Tennessen (2-6-3-3-0-0), Loizzi (1 1/3-1-0-0-0-0). W: Eisenbarth (W, 7-4-5-5-5-5), Huseboe (1-2-2-2-0-0), Hilker Jr. (1-0-0-0-0-3).
TOURNAMENT GLANCE
(Double-elimination)
At Zimmerman Field, UW-Stevens Point
Results Thursday
(Seeds in parentheses)
Game 1—(4) UW-Oshkosh 5, (1) UW-Stevens Point 3
Game 2—(2) UW-La Crosse 14, (3) UW-Whitewater 4, 7 innings
Results Friday
Game 3—(3) UW-Whitewater 9, (1) UW-Stevens Point 1 (Stevens Point eliminated)
Game 4—(2) UW-La Crosse 9, (4) UW-Oshkosh 8, 10 innings
Game 5—(3) UW-Whitewater 12, UW-Oshkosh 7 (Oshkosh eliminated)
Games Saturday
Game 6—(2) UW-La Crosse vs. (3) UW-Whitewater, 11 a.m.
Game 7—(if UW-Whitewater wins Game 6): (2) UW-La Crosse vs. (3) UW-Whitewater, 2 p.m.