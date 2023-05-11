01STOCK_WARHAWKS_LOGO

STEVENS POINT — UW-La Crosse jumped on UW-Whitewater’s young pitching staff for seven runs in the first inning and breezed to a 14-4 victory in the first round of the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference baseball tournament here Thursday afternoon.

The Warhawks (28-12) dropped into the losers’ bracket of the double-elimination tournament and play regular-season conference champion UW-Stevens Point at 10 a.m. Friday in an elimination game. The Eagles face No. 4-seeded UW-Oshkosh, which upset the Pointers on Thursday.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you