STEVENS POINT — UW-La Crosse jumped on UW-Whitewater’s young pitching staff for seven runs in the first inning and breezed to a 14-4 victory in the first round of the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference baseball tournament here Thursday afternoon.
The Warhawks (28-12) dropped into the losers’ bracket of the double-elimination tournament and play regular-season conference champion UW-Stevens Point at 10 a.m. Friday in an elimination game. The Eagles face No. 4-seeded UW-Oshkosh, which upset the Pointers on Thursday.
The No. 3-seeded Warhawks took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning when junior Adam Cootway singled home Donovan Brandl, who had singled and advanced to second on a wild pitch.
The Eagles quickly ended the Warhawks’ fun when they used three singles, a double, a hit batsman, two walks, a wild pitch and three Whitewater errors to score seven runs in the bottom of the inning. They added three more runs in the fourth, a run in the fifth and three in the seventh to end the game by triggering the NCAA's 10-run rule.
The Warhawks’ Matt Scolan hit his eighth homer of the season in the third inning for Whitewater’s second run.
Whitewater added two runs in the fifth. Cootway tripled and scored on Sam Paden’s double for the first run. Senior Matt Korman singled to shortstop, and Paden scored when the throw was wild to first.
UW-LA CROSSE 14, UW-WHITEWATER 4 (7)
UW-Whitewater;101;020;0;--4;9;5
UW-La Crosse;700;310;3;--14;14;4
Leading hitters—Scolan (W) 2x4, Cootway (W) 2x4, Olver (LC) 2x5, Born (LC) 3x5, Vivian (LC) 3x5, Hamilton (LC) 2x3. 2B—Paden (W), Olver (LC), Born (LC), Vivian (LC), Urlaub (LC). 3B—Cootway (W). HR—Scolan (LC).