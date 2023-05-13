STEVENS POINT — The UW-La Crosse baseball team had UW-Whitewater’s number this season.
The Warhawks were 30-7 against the rest of their opponents this season. They were 0-6 against the Eagles.
The last loss, a 7-2 defeat Saturday afternoon in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament at Stevens Point, eliminated UW-Whitewater and made the Warhawks a longshot to earn an at-large NCAA Division III national tournament bid.
The Eagles (31-9) went 3-0 in the double-elimination tournament and earned the WIAC’s automatic NCAA Division III national tournament bid.
The Warhawks took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning after the first two batters struck out. Starting pitcher Donovan Brandl singled into left-center field. Brandl went to second on a wild pitch and scored on a single by Adam Cootway.
Cootway, a junior who transferred to Whitewater this season from St. Norbert, had a great tournament. He went 7-for-15 with eight RBI and five runs scored in four games.
The Eagles tied the game in the bottom of the first inning, scored once in the third and twice in the fourth to take a 4-1 lead.
The Warhawks threatened to at least tie the game in the sixth when they loaded the bases with no outs on an error and singles by Matt Scolan and Jacob DeMeyer.
But the lead runner was out at home on a fielder’s choice. Cootway brought home Scolan with a sacrifice fly, but a strikeout ended the inning.
La Crosse matched that run in the bottom of the inning and added single runs in the seventh and eighth.
UW-LA CROSSE 7, UW-WHITEWATER 2
UW-Whitewater;100;001;000;--2;7;1
UW-La Crosse;101;201;11x;--7;12;2
Leading hitters—Scolan (W) 2x4, Vivian (LC) 3x3, Williams (LC) 3x3, Olver (LC) 2x5, Moran (LC) 2x4. 2B—Paden (W), Williams (LC. HR—Vivian (LC).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so)—W: Brandl (L, 3 1/3-7-4-4-4-2), Frank (2-1-1-1-1-1), Hansen (2/3-4-0-0-0-0), Hopper (1-4-2-2-0-1), Hilker Jr. (1-0-0-0-0-1). LC: Schmitt (W, 7-5-2-1-0-6), Matl (2-2-0-0-0-0).
TOURNAMENT GLANCE
(Double-elimination)
At Zimmerman Field, UW-Stevens Point
Results Thursday
(Seeds in parentheses)
Game 1—(4) UW-Oshkosh 5, (1) UW-Stevens Point 3
Game 2—(2) UW-La Crosse 14, (3) UW-Whitewater 4, 7 innings
Results Friday
Game 3—(3) UW-Whitewater 9, (1) UW-Stevens Point 1 (Stevens Point eliminated)
Game 4—(2) UW-La Crosse 9, (4) UW-Oshkosh 8, 10 innings
Game 5—(3) UW-Whitewater 12, UW-Oshkosh 7 (Oshkosh eliminated)
Results Saturday
Game 6—(2) UW-La Crosse 7, (3) UW-Whitewater 2 (Whitewater eliminated)
- UW-La Crosse is tournament champion and earns the WIAC’s automatic NCAA Division III national tournament bid.