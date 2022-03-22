Four-time defending Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference champion UW-Whitewater has been tabbed as the favorite to earn a repeat conference title, based on a preseason poll of WIAC coaches and sports information directors.
The Warhawks shared last year’s championship with UW-Stevens Point. It was the 20th regular-season title in program history for UW-Whitewater and the 10th for Stevens Point.
Coach John Vodenlich’s Warhawks also won the WIAC Tournament and earned a bid into the NCAA Division III Tournament, falling in the championship game of the Whitewater Regional.
Stevens Point is picked for second in this year’s conference predictions, followed in order by UW-La Crosse, UW-Oshkosh, UW-Stout, UW-Platteville, UW-Eau Claire and Finlandia University of Hancock, Michigan.
The 28-game conference schedule for each team begins Saturday. The top-four teams in the standings will secure a spot in the double-elimination WIAC Tournament that will be conducted May 12-14 at the No. 1-seeded team’s home field.
The winner of the tournament will receive the conference’s automatic NCAA bid.
A look at this year’s prospects for WIAC teams:
UW-Whitewater
Coach—John Vodenlich, 21st season (19th at Whitewater); 646-233-1 overall, 617-193-1 at Whitewater.
Letterwinners returning/lost—20/15.
Starting position players returning/lost—6/3.
Pitchers with starting experience returning/lost—4/5.
Pitchers with saves returning/lost—1/2.
Returning all-WIAC—Donovan Brandl, so., LHP/1B (2021 first-team pitcher, honorable mention first baseman); Jacob DeMeyer, jr., OF (2021 HM); Matt Korman, jr., OF (2021 HM); Westin Muir, sr., RHP (2019 first team, 2021 first team); Sam Vomhof, jr., INF (2021 first team).
Notable returning position players—Zach Campbell, sr., OF; Eric Hughes, so., OF; Ryan Norton, sr., C.
Notable returning pitchers—Hayden Fox, sr., RHP; Kade Lancour, sr., RHP.
Area players—Eric Hughes, so., OF (Janesville Craig).
Finlandia
Coach—Evan Brandt, fifth season at Finlandia, 14-97.
Letterwinners returning/lost—17/23.
Starting position players returning/lost—4/5.
Pitchers with starting experience returning/lost—2/4.
Pitchers with saves returning/lost—0/0.
Returning all-WIAC—None.
Notable returning position players—Jordan D’Angelo, so., 2B; Jacob Mead, so., OF.
Notable returning pitchers—Brandon Hale, jr., RHP; Tyler Hale, jr., RHP; Alex Tallman, jr., RHP.
UW-Eau Claire
Coach—Charles Bolden, second season at Eau Claire, 5-33.
Letterwinners returning/lost—10/13.
Starting position players returning/lost—7/2.
Pitchers with starting experience returning/lost—3/4.
Pitchers with saves returning/lost—2/0.
Returning all-WIAC—None.
Notable returning position players—Henry Pitsch, so., OF; Nate Witte, so., OF; Chase Yaeger, so., INF.
Notable returning pitchers—Brenton Boldt, so., RHP; Charley Griffin, jr., RHP; Kendal Lecker, jr., RHP.
UW-La Crosse
Coach—Chris Schwarz, 18th season at La Crosse, 403-283-2.
Letterwinners returning/lost—33/7.
Starting position players returning/lost—6/3.
Pitchers with starting experience returning/lost—5/1.
Pitchers with saves returning/lost—3/0.
Returning all-WIAC—Mac Born, fr., UTIL (2021 HM/newcomer of the year); Zach Carney, sr., OF (2018 HM, 2021 first team); Alex Mach, so., LHP (2021 HM); Brady Schmitt, so., LHP (2021 HM).
Notable returning position players—Jack Olver, fr., INF; Connor Roesler, sr., INF; Jonathan Wizner, so., INF.
Notable returning pitchers—Charlie Dardis, so., LHP; Jack Mizgalski, sr., RHP; Chris Seveska, so., RHP.
UW-Oshkosh
Coach—Kevin Tomasiewicz, ninth season at Oshkosh, 158-131-1.
Letterwinners returning/lost—21/10.
Starting position players returning/lost—6/3.
Pitchers with starting experience returning/lost—4/3.
Pitchers with saves returning/lost—1/1.
Returning all-WIAC—Matt Scherrman, jr., SS/RHP (2021 HM).
Notable returning position players—Eric Modaff, sr., OF; Ethan Schreier, jr., OF; Jake Surane, so., INF.
Notable returning pitchers—Will Michalski, sr., RHP; Harry Orth, so., RHP; Grant Yakimisky, sr., RHP.
Area players—Eric McLevige, fr., P (Janesville Craig).
UW-Platteville
Coach—Chad Harris; fourth season at Platteville (12th overall); 165-223 overall, 38-50 at Platteville.
Letterwinners returning/lost—26/10.
Starting position players returning/lost—8/1.
Pitchers with starting experience returning/lost—5/3.
Pitchers with saves returning/lost—2/1.
Returning all-WIAC—Jonathan Kelso, sr., CF (2018 HM, 2019 first team, 2021 first team and position player of the year).
Notable returning position players—Ross Krist, sr., OF; Grant Mullins, jr., INF.
Notable returning pitchers—Michael Greco, sr., LHP; Sam Hernandez, so., RHP.
UW-Stevens Point
Coach—Nat Richter, second season at Stevens Point, 32-11.
Letterwinners returning/lost—25/11.
Starting position players returning/lost—8/1.
Pitchers with starting experience returning/lost—11/3.
Pitchers with saves returning/lost—2/0.
Returning all-WIAC—Nick Carpenter, so., LHP (2021 HM); Bradley Comer, jr., INF (2021 first team); Sidney Ferry, so., RHP (2021 first team); Payton Nelson, sr., OF (2018 HM, 2019 HM, 2021 first team); Casey Pickering, so., RHP (2021 HM); JD Schultz, so., RHP (2021 HM); Aaron Simmons, sr., OF (2019 first team, 2021 first team).
Notable returning position players—Kyle Finger, jr., C; Quin Henwood, so., INF; Lucas Luedtke, sr., INF.
Notable returning pitchers—Austin Syvertson, jr., RHP; Caleb Krommenakker, so., RHP.
UW-Stout
Coach—Ben Kincaid, sixth season at Stout, 65-91.
Letterwinners returning/lost—24/11.
Starting position players returning/lost—6/3.
Pitchers with starting experience returning/lost—5/1.
Pitchers with saves returning/lost—3/1.
Returning all-WIAC—Charlie Szykowny, sr., SS (2021 first team).
Notable returning position players—Riley Boushack, so., OF; Joel Thimsen, sr., 3B; Levi Wilson, jr., 2B.
Notable returning pitchers—Jace Baumann, sr., RHP; Brock Burg, jr., RHP; Cody Urban, jr., RHP.
Area players—Ryan Herbst, so., IF (Janesville Craig); Drew Ries, so., 3B (Beloit Turner); Colin Hageman, so., IF (Janesville Craig);