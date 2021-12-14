UW-Whitewater’s Mackenzie Balanganayi, a senior defensive lineman from Palatine, Illinois, was named to the NCAA Division III All-America first team by the American Football Coaches Association.
Balanganayi earlier made the D3Football.com Preseason All-America first team, and was a second-team AFCA all-America honoree in 2019.
The Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year for both 2021 and 2019, Balanganayi also earned two D3Football.com’s Region 6 Player of the Year honors.
Balananayi totaled 36 tackles, including nine for a loss and 6.5 sacks, in 12 games for the Warhawks. He missed two games late in the regular season due to injury. Balanganayi added a team-high 12 quarterback hurries.
A two-year captain, Balanganayi helped the Warhawks win the program's third straight WIAC championship, the 38th in team history. Whitewater finished the 2021 season with a 13-1 record and reachied the national semifinals for the 13th time in the last 16 seasons before losing on Saturday to Mary Hardin-Baylor of Belton, Texas, 24-6.
The AFCA’s Offensive Player of the Year was senior quarterback Blaine Hawkins of Central (Iowa), a team Whiteawter beat in a playoff quarterfinal. Hawkins led D3 in passing yards with 4,.475 and touchdowns with 63, an all-division NCAA single-season record.
The Defensive Player of the Year as Korbyn Personett of Monmouth (Illinois), a defensive lineman who led D3 in sacks with 16 and tackles for loss with 26. He added 52 tackles, six hurries and two forced fumbles.
First-team honorees from other Wisconsin schools included UW-River Falls senior tight end Ben Beise, UW-Oshkosh graduate offensive lineman Mike Olsen and St. Norbert College senior defensive back Kendall Karcz.
State second-team picks were UW-Eau Claire senior running back Austin Belot and UW-La Crosse sophomore linebacker Ryan Daines.
AMERICAN FOOTBALL COACHES ASSOCIATION
2021 DIVISION III ALL-AMERICA TEAM
FIRST TEAM OFFENSE
Quarterback—Blaine Hawkins, 5-11, 210, sr., Central (Iowa).
Running backs—Nicholas D’Ambrose, 5-9, 185, sr., Chicago (Ill.); *-Robert Shufford, 5-9, 186, sr., Birmingham-Southern (Ala.).
Wide receivers—Cody Gustafson, 6-3, 190, sr., Grove City (Pa.); *-Andrew Kamienski, 6-0, 190, sr., North Central (Ill.).
Tight end—Ben Beise, 6-5, 255, sr., UW-River Falls.
Offensive linemen—Patrick Simon, 6-2, 290, sr., Baldwin Wallace (Ohio); Mike Olsen, 6-0, 275, Gr., UW-Oshkosh; Boomer Warren, 5-9, 260, jr., Hardin-Simmons (Tex.); Lou Cocozza, 6-3, 260, sr., Springfield (Mass.); Will Jackson, 6-4, 275, sr., Randolph Macon (Va.).
FIRST TEAM DEFENSE
Defensive linemen— Mackenzie Balanganayi, 6-2, 235, sr., UW-Whitewater; Josh Greenwood, 6-3, 280, sr., Brockport (N.Y.); *-Dallas McRae, 6-0, 262, sr., Wheaton (Ill.); Korbyn Personett, 6-4, 240, sr., Monmouth (Ill.).
Linebackers—*-Dillon Keefe, 6-2, 230, sr., Chapman (Calif.); Ben Burgan, 6-0, 215, sr., Shenandoah (Va.); *-Emmett Forde, 5-9, 195, sr., Hobart (N.Y.).
Defensive backs—Jefferson Fritz, 5-11, 205, sr., Mary Hardin-Baylor (Tex.); Jamir Prevard, 6-3, 185, jr., Delaware Valley (Pa.); Nate Farm, 6-1, 210, fr., Bethel (Minn.); Kendall Karcz, 6-0, 185, sr., St. Norbert (Wis.).
FIRST TEAM SPECIALISTS
Kicker—Nicholas Bahamonde, 6-1, 160, Jr. Ithaca (N.Y.).
Punter—Tyler James, 6-3, 212, Sr. Austin College (Tex.).
All-around—A.J. Jackson, 6-0, 205, Jr. Lake Forest (Ill.).
Long snapper—Jordan Estes, 5-10, 185, So. East Texas Baptist (Tex.).
*-2019 AFCA All-American.
SECOND TEAM OFFENSE
Quarterback—Michael Hnatkowsky, 6-1, 212, sr., Muhlenberg (Pa.).
Running backs—Joey Mauriello, 5-8, 162, sr., Salve Regina (R.I.); Austin Belot, 5-11, 190, sr., UW-Eau Claire.
Wide receivers—Ravi Alston, 6-3, 205, sr., St. John’s (Minn.); Jake Parker, 6-1, 210, Gr., Howard Payne (Tex.).
Tight end—De’queze Fryer, 6-2, 230, jr., LaGrange (Ga.).
Offensive linemen—*-Sharmore Clarke, 6-0, 263, sr., North Central (Ill.); Jake Villanueva, 6-4, 315, sr., Ithaca (N.Y.); Blake Herideen, 6-4, 270, sr., John Carroll (Ohio); Anthony DerManulian, 6-4, 280, sr., Lake Forest (Ill.); Andrew Owczarzak, 6-5, 300, sr., Martin Luther (Minn.).
SECOND TEAM DEFENSE
Defensive linemen—Brayden Thimons, 6-4, 235, sr., Westminster (Pa.); Mitch Arendsen, 6-5, 270, sr., Albion (Mich.); Drake Neuberger, 6-2, 198, sr., Marietta (Ohio); Carlton Brown, 6-0, 241, so., Belhaven (Miss.).
Linebackers—Anthony Tedesco, 6-1, 225, sr., Delaware Valley (Pa.); Kyle Naif, 6-1, 210, jr., Trine (Ind.); Ryan Daines, 6-2, 230, so., UW-La Crosse.
Defensive backs—Carson Walter, 6-0, 204, jr., Birmingham-Southern (Ala.); Tay Pryor, 5-9, 155, sr., Marietta (Ohio); Kyeon Taylor, 6-3, 215, sr., Kean (N.J.); Tyler Geiman, 6-1, 170, so., Dubuque (Iowa).
SECOND TEAM SPECIALISTS
Kicker—Chris Vidal, 5-11, 195, sr., Randolph Macon (Va.).
Punter—Tyler Huettel, 5-8, 180, fr., St. Olaf (Minn.).
All-around—K.J. Miller, 5-7, 170, sr., Mary Hardin-Baylor (Tex.).
Long snapper—Colden Clark, 5-8, 220, sr., Cornell (Iowa).
*-2019 AFCA All-American.