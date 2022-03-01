UW-Whitewater junior forward Aleah Grundahl will share the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Player of the Year honor for the 2021-22 season, and her coach, the Warhawks’ Keri Carollo, was named the WIAC Coach of the Year.
Grundahl shared the award with UW-Eau Claire’s Jessie Ruden.
The DeForest native, named the conference’s Newcomer of the Year in 2020, became the first player in the storied history of the Whitewater program to earn league player of the year honors.
Her teammate, Johanna Taylor, a 6-4 senior center from Wauwatosa East, earned her third first-team honor. Grundahl and Taylor both also made the WIAC’s All-Defensive team.
Grundahl led the league with 64 steals and a .506 field-goal percentage (170 of 336). She ranked third in the conference with a 16.4 points-per-game average and eighth with a .350 shooting percentage from 3-point range. She scored in double figures in 24 of 27 games, including a career-best 28 points in a Jan. 8 win over UW-Eau Claire.
Ruden led the WIAC with averages of 18.8 points per game, 77 3-point baskets and 36.2 minutes per game. She shot 80.3% from the free-throw line.
UW-Whitewater’s Johanna Taylor, a 6-4 senior from Wauwatosa East, earned her third all-WIAC honor and second all-WIAC Defensive Team honor. She led the team with 52 blocks and added 26 steals while averaging 8.7 ppg, second on the team. She also led the Warhawks with 73 assists.
Carollo claimed the coaching honor for the fifth time in her career and third time in the last five seasons. She has directed the Warhawks to a 23-4 record and a bid into the NCAA Division III tournament. Whitewater collected the 10th WIAC regular-season championship in program history and has eclipsed 20 victories for the 12th time in the last 15 years.
Repeat selections on the first team from the 2021 campaign were: UW-Oshkosh’s Leah Porath (Player of the Year in 2020 and 2021); UW-La Crosse’s Emma Gamoke and UW-Platteville’s Maiah Domask. Porath, Domask and Taylor also were first-team choices in 2020, along with UW-Stevens Point’s Taylor Greenheck. Gamoke and Domask added first-team honors in 2019.
UW-Stout’s Raegan Sorensen was named Newcomer of the Year.
Whitewater freshman guard Kacie Carollo earned all-WIAC honorable mention, and junior guard Lunden Alexander represented the Warhawks on the All-Sportsmanship team.
Whitewater, Eau Claire and Oshkosh will open play in the NCAA Division III national tournament Friday.
Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!
Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week.