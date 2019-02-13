The UW-Whitewater women’s basketball team extended it winning streak to nine games and clinched a bye in next week’s WIAC Tournament on Wednesday night.

Senior forward Olivia Freckmann earned her 10th double-double of the season, and the Warhawks defeated host UW-Platteville 63-52.

The win and UW-La Crosse’s loss at UW-Oshkosh clinched second place for the Warhawks, 10-3 in the WIAC and 16-8 overall. The gives the Warhawks a first-round bye and puts them into the semifinals.

Freckmann scored 18-points and grabbed 10-rebounds for her double-double. She added three-blocks shots.

Sophomore guard Emily Schumacher scored 18 points and had four rebounds. Junior guard Becky Raeder contributed eight points, three rebounds and four assists.

The Warhawks pulled away from a 22-22 tie in the second quarter, and the Pioneers (10-14, 4-9) never got closer than two points in the second half. Whitewater closed out the win with a 7-0 run.

UW-Whitewater closes the regular season Saturday at UW-River Falls at 3 p.m.

WHITEWATER 63, PLATTEVILLE 52

Whitewater (63)--Freckmann, 6-11 6-6 18; E. Schumacher, 6-14 4-5 18; Raeder, 3-5 0-0 8; S. Schumacher, 3-7 0-0 6; Corcoran, 2-5 0-0 6; Conley, 1-4 1-2 3; Deichl, 1-2 0-0 2; Taylor, 1-1 0-0 2; Vainisi, 0-0 0-0 0; Rosencrants, 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 23-49 11-13 63.

Platteville (52)—Horstman, 9-19 6-7 26; Domask, 3-8 0-2 6; Emendorfer, 1-6 2-2 5; Clemons, 2-3 0-0 5; Hansen, 2-4 0-0 4; Macomber, 1-4 0-0 2; Asche, 1-2 0-0 2; Tipton, 1-5 0-0 2; Gilbert, 0-0 0-0 0; Buchholz, 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 20-52 8-11 52.

Whitewater;15;15;18;15--63

Platteville;13;10;17;12--52

Three-point goals--Whitewater 6-16 (Corcoran, 2-5; Raeder, 2-3; E. Schumacher, 2-7; Conley, 0-1), Platteville 4-13 (Horstman, 2-4; Emendorfer, 1-4; Clemons, 1-2; Buchholz, 0-1; Domask, 0-2). Rebounds--Whitewater 32 (Freckmann, 10), Platteville 21 (Horstman 7). Assists--Whitewater 12 (Raeder, 4), Platteville 13 (Tipton 3). Total fouls--Whitewater 17, Platteville 13.