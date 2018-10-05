The NCAA Division III football playoffs are nearly two months away.
This weekend, however, will have a postseason feel.
Three games across the nation will feature battles between two top-10 teams, including one at 2 p.m. Saturday at Perkins Stadium in Whitewater.
No. 8-ranked UW-Whitewater hosts No. 10 UW-Oshkosh in a rivalry game packed with postseason implications.
The Warhawks are 4-0 overall (3-0 against NCAA competition) and 1-0 in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. The Titans are 3-1 and 1-0, with their loss coming to Division II Davenport University.
Oshkosh also handed Whitewater its lone WIAC loss a year ago on its way to an unbeaten league season.
“Obviously our guys feel like they’ve got something to prove after last year’s game,” said UW-W head coach Kevin Bullis, whose team trailed by just three points with 10 minutes left in last year’s game at Oshkosh but lost 37-20.
Bullis said it’s been important this week to not allow his players to dwell on the fact that this feels a bit like a revenge game.
“To me, the biggest thing is guarding from being too geeked up at practice. Teams can sometimes be emotional in their practicing in what people call a rival game.
“We are a better team (than a year ago), and I think they’re exciting about having a chance to show that.”
Saturday’s rivalry matchup will pit two of the nation’s top defensive teams against one another.
Whitewater has not allowed more than seven points in any game this season and ranks fifth in the nation in scoring defense and fourth in total defense.
Oshkosh is tied for 11th in scoring defense, allowing fewer than 10 points per game.
Both teams have dynamic playmakers on defense, as well.
For Oshkosh, Derrick Jennings Jr. has posted 19 tackles (13 solo), including 6.5 for loss and 2.5 sacks. He’s also intercepted three passes and blocked three kicks.
For Whitewater, senior Harry Henschler—a Janesville Craig High graduate—has recorded six tackles for loss, including 1.5 sacks, as well as four quarterback hurries and a forced fumble.
The key may be which team’s offense can carry momentum over from a week ago and find a rhythm against a stingy opposing defense.
The Titans got 300 yards passing and five touchdown tosses from sophomore Kyle Radavich in a 48-14 victory over River Falls. Radavich threw for 252 yards and one touchdown in the three previous games, and the Titans offense is averaging 287 total yards per game.
Not counting a 73-0 trouncing of NAIA Middle Georgia State, the Warhawks are averaging more than 30 points per game and found a flow in the second half of a 30-7 victory at UW-La Crosse last Saturday. Cole Wilber threw for 253 yards and three second-half touchdowns, while Alex Peete rushed for 100 yards and a score.
“In that second half, our offensive line found their groove and rolled,” Bullis said. “We didn’t execute well in the first half. … There were some big plays that sparked that, as well.”
Pride, rankings and potential playoff ramifications will all be on the line.
But the Titans and Warhawks won’t be alone.
In other top-10 battles, No. 2 Mary Hardin-Baylor hosts No. 7 Hardin-Simmons, while No. 6 Wesley hosts No. 5 Frostburg State.
