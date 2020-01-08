WHITEWATER

The UW-Whitewater women’s basketball team’s win streak reached double digits Wednesday as the Warhawks earned their 10th straight victory with a 67-49 win over UW-Stevens Point in a WIAC game at Kachel Gymnasium in Whitewater.

Junior Johanna Taylor led the way for the Warhawks (12-1, 2-0) with a game-high 18 points on 9 of 10 shooting. Senior Becky Raeder and sophomore Veronica Kieres both finished with 11 points in the victory.

The game was tied at 13-13 after a quarter of play, but the Warhawks used a 18-7 second quarter to separate from the Pointers. After being outscored by eight in the third, UW-W ended the game with a 22-point fourth quarter while holding the Pointers (6-7, 1-1) to seven points.

The Warhawks will take on UW-River Falls Saturday on the road in a conference game at 3 p.m.

UW-WHITEWATER 67, UW-STEVENS POINT 49

UW-Stevens Point (fg ftm-fta pts)—Collins 6 1-2 13, Cerrato 2 8-8 12, Greenheck 3 2-4 9, Baehman 3 0-2 7, Schmidt 1 0-0 2, Pfeifer 1 1-2 4, Myklebust 1 0-0 2. Totals—17 12-22 49.

UW-Whitewater—Taylor 9 0-1 18, Raeder 3 2-2 11, Kieres 5 0-0 11, Grundahl 3 1-2 7, Schumacher 1 2-2 5, Belschner 4 0-1 8, Oomens 1 -1-2 3, Sto. Domingo 1 0-0 2, Corcoran 1 0-0 2. Totals—28 6-10 67.

Stevens Point 13 7 22 7 — 49

Whitewater 13 18 14 22 — 67

3-pointers—UWSP (Greenheck, Baheman, Pfeifer) 3; UWW (Rader 3, Kieres, Schumacher) 5. Total fouls—UWSP 11, UWW 16.