The UW-Whitewater women’s basketball team made it a clean sweep Friday night.
Two days after beating UW-Platteville in overtime, the Warhawks—behind 22 points from Aleah Grundahl, beat the Pioneers again, 64-53, at Kachel Gymnasium in Whitewater.
Whitewater held Platteville to just a total of 13 points between the second and third quarters in moving to 4-2 on the season. Platteville fell to 1-5.
Grundahl was 10 of 10 from the line and 6 of 12 from the field, adding six rebounds.
Johanna Taylor had a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds for Whitewater, which took the lead for good late in the first quarter and led by as many as 19 in the fourth.
The Warhawks play at UW-Stout on Wednesday and host Stout on Friday.
(WOMEN)
UW-WHITEWATER 64, UW-PLATTEVILLE 53
UW-Platteville;20;8;5;20—53
UW-Whitewater;24;12;12;16—64
UW-PLATTEVILLE (fg ft-fta pts)—Domask 6 1-2 13, Tipton 3 0-2 8, Clemons 2 2-2 7, Heckert 1 2-2 5, Gilbert 4 1-2 9, Meyers 2 0-0 5, Stewart 1 0-0 3, Liddicoat 1 0-0 3. Totals: 20 6-10 53.
UW-WHITEWATER—Grundahl 6 10-10 22, Taylor 3 4-5 10, Sto. Domingo 2 2-2 6, R. Schumacher 1 2-2 5, E. Schumacher 2 1-2 5, Ketz 1 0-0 3, Oomens 1 0-2 2, Wood 1 0-0 2. Totals: 20 20-27 64.
3-point goals: 7 (Tipton 2, Clemons, Heckert, Meyers, Stewart, Liddicoat), W 4 (E. Schumacher 2, R. Schumacher, Ketz). Total fouls: P 19, W 17. Fouled out: Tipton.
- UW-Platteville 64, UW-Whitewater 58—In men’s basketball, the Warhawks led host Platteville by a point with a minute left, but the Pioneers rallied to victory.
Platteville is 5-1, while Whitewater is 1-4.
Platteville led by eight at halftime, but Whitewater stayed close throughout the second half. Trevon Chislom’s free throw with 2:09 left made it 58-57 Warhawks.
Platteville’s Kyle Tuma made a layup with 39 seconds left to regain the lead, 59-58, and Tuma and Loagn Pearson made five free throws down the stretch for the final margin.
Chislom had 18 points, eight rebounds and five assists coming off the bench, while Breontae Hunt had 13 points.
Justin Stovall led Platteville with 18 points. Janesville Craig graduate Blake McCann had nine points off the bench.
(MEN)
UW-PLATTEVILLE 64, UW-WHITEWATER 58
UW-Whitewater;23;35—58
UW-Platteville;31;33—64
UW-WHITEWATER—Malensek 2 2-2 7, Brahm 2 2-2 6, Hoytink 1 2-2 5, Chislom 8 1-3 18, Hunt 4 4-7 13, Gray 3 0-0 7, Schultz 1 0-0 2. Totals: 21 11-6 58.
UW-PLATTEVILLE—Stovall 6 6-6 18, Shields 4 7-8 16, Tuma 1 6-7 8, Perason 2 2-2 7, Gunnink 1 0-0 2, McCann 4 0-0 9, Probst 1 0-0 2, Paske 0 2-2 2. Totals: 19 23-25 64.
3-point goals: W 5 (Malensek, Hoytink, Chislom, Hunt, Gray), P 3 (Shields, Pearson, McCann). Total fouls: W 19, P 17.