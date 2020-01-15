The sixth-ranked UW-Whitewater women’s basketball team picked up its 12th straight win with a 66-52 win over 18th-ranked UW-La Crosse in a WIAC game Wednesday in La Crosse.
The Warhawks were led by senior Becky Raeder and junior Johanna Taylor, who each scored 14 points.
Freshman Abby Belschner also broke double digits with 10 points.
Whitewater (14-1, 4-0) held La Crosse (11-4 2-2) to just 29 percent shooting from the floor. The Eagles were led by Dan Craig, who scored a game-high 18 points. Delaney Schoenenberg, a senior guard out of Janesville Craig High, added 12 points.
UW-WHITEWATER 66, UW-LA CROSSE 52
UW-Whitewater 17 20 10 19—66
UW-La Crosse 13 10 14 15—52
UW-Whitewater (66)—Raeder 4 4-4 14, Taylor 5 4-4 14, Schumacher 4 0-0 8, Grundahl 2 0-2 4, Kieres 1 0-0 2, Belschner 5 0-0 10, Sto. Domingo 2 3-4 8, Oomens 2 2-2 6. Totals—25 13-16.
UW-La Crosse (52)—Craig 8 0-0 18, Schoenberger 4 2-2 12, Steiner 2 0-0 5, Higgins 1 0-0 2, Gamoke 0 1-2 1, Fitzgerald 3 3 0-0 6, Kramer 2 0-0 5, Jackoyo 0 3-4 3. Totals—20 6-8 52.
3-pointers—UWW (Raeder 2, Sto. Domingo) 3; UWL (Craig 2, Schoenberger 2, Steiner, Kramer) 6. Total fouls—UWW 14, UWL 13.