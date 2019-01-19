The UW-Whitewater women's basketball team avoided a letdown after defeating UW-Oshkosh on Wednesday night.

The Warhawks blitzed visiting UW-River Falls with a 22-11 first-quarter advantage and scored the first 10 points of the second quarter en route to a 62-34 WIAC victory Saturday afternoon at Whitewater.

Olivia Freckmann hit 7 of 11 shots from the field and led the Warhawks with 17 points and 11 rebounds. It was her fourth double-double of the season.

Sarah Schumacher hit all four of her field-goal attempts and finished with 10 points.

Eleven players scored for the Warhawks.

The Falcons were limited to 10 field goals on 45 attempts.

The win evened the Warhawks' WIAC record at 3-3 and improved their overall mark to 10-7. River Falls is 1-5, 7-10.

The Warhawks host UW-Platteville at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

UW-WHITEWATER 62, UW-RIVER FALLS 34

UW-River Falls (34)--Leahy, 1-7 3-4 6; Zeman, 1-5 3-4 5; Pearson, 1-4 3-4 5;

Koop, 2-4 0-2 4; Rollag, 1-6 1-2 4; Hubbard, 1-4 1-2 3; Wardynski, 1-1 0-0 2; Frederick, 1-1 0-0 2; Paulsrud, 1-8 0-0 2; O'Brien, 0-2 1-2 1; Kelley, 0-2 0-0 0; Wozniak, 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 10-45 12-20 34.

UW-Whitewater (62)--Freckmann, 7-11 3-4 17; S. Schumacher, 4-4 2-2 10; Corcoran, 2-5 0-0 6; Conley, 3-4 0-0 6; E. Schumacher, 2-9 0-0 5; Raeder,

2-8 0-0 4; Deichl, 2-5 0-0 4; Kieres, 1-1 1-2 3; Rosencrants, 1-3 1-2 3; R. Schumacher, 0-3 2-2 2; Taylor, 1-3 0-0 2; Oomens, 0-3 0-0 0. Totals: 25-59 9-12 62.

UW-River Falls;11;10;6;7--34;

UW-Whitewater;22;12;14;14--62;

3-point goals--River Falls 2-13 (Leahy 1-3; Rollag 1-4; Hubbard 0-1; Paulsrud 0-3; Wozniak 0-1; Zeman 0-1); Whitewater 3-19 (Corcoran, 2-4; E. Schumacher, 1-7;

Raeder, 0-4; R. Schumacher, 0-2; Oomens, 0-1; Freckmann, 0-1). Rebounds--River Falls 27 (Leahy 6), Whitewater 45 (Freckmann 11). Assists--River Falls 3 (Pearson, Hubbard and Zeman, 1 each), Whitewater 19 (S. Schumacher and Freckmann, 6 each). Total fouls--River Falls 11, Whitewater 18.