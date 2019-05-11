UW-Whitewater took advantage of a pitching-depleted UW-La Crosse team to win the WIAC baseball tournament at Prucha Field at James B. Miller Stadium on Saturday.

The Warhawks won the championship game 11-1, which was called after eight innings due to the mercy rule.

Mike Aiello and Noah Jensen each drove in three runs, and Jim Perkins allowed just one run in seven innings for the Warhawks. The win earned the Warhawks (28-15) an automatic berth into the NCAA Division III tournament.

The Eagles (34-10) were playing in their fourth game in less than 24 hours. After losing to Whitewater 1-0 Friday night, La Crosse eliminated Platteville 5-3 in a noon game Saturday.

La Crosse then beat the Warhawks 10-2 Saturday afternoon to earn a second shot at Whitewater later Saturday afternoon.

LA CROSSE 10, WHITEWATER 2

La Crosse 005 000 005—10 13 1

Whitewater 002 000 000—2 11 3

Witt; O’Sullivan, Kutzler (4), Perkins (9).

Leading hitters—Stolzman (LC) 3x4, Youngquist (LC) 2x2, Robson (LC) 3x4; Santoro (W) 2x4, Schrader (W) 2x4, Jensen (W) 2x4, Schneider (W) 2x4. 2B—Heilli (LC), McClellan (LC), Santoro (W), Schneider (W).

SO—Witt (LC) 3; O’Sullivan (W) 2, Kutzler (W) 4. BB—Witt 3, O’Sullivan 2, Kutzler 3.

WHITEWATER 11, LA CROSSE 1, 8 innings

Whitewater 402 010 04—11 17 1

La Crosse 000 100 00—1 8 2

Perkins, Fox (7); Olson, Willems (3), Mizgalski (8).

Leading hitters—Santoro (W) 3x5, Schader (W) 2x5, Aiello (W) 2x5, Jensen (W) 3x5, Moroder (W) 2x4, Doud (W) 3x4; Sutton (L) 2x3. 2B—Schrader (W), Doud (W), Robson (LC), Carney (LC).

SO—Perkins (W) 5; Olson (LC) 2, Willems (LC) 3, Mizgalski (LC) 1. BB—Perkins 2; Mizgalski 1.