01STOCK_WARHAWKS_LOGO

UW-Whitewater took advantage of a pitching-depleted UW-La Crosse team to win the WIAC baseball tournament at Prucha Field at James B. Miller Stadium on Saturday.

The Warhawks won the championship game 11-1, which was called after eight innings due to the mercy rule.

Mike Aiello and Noah Jensen each drove in three runs, and Jim Perkins allowed just one run in seven innings for the Warhawks. The win earned the Warhawks (28-15) an automatic berth into the NCAA Division III tournament.

The Eagles (34-10) were playing in their fourth game in less than 24 hours. After losing to Whitewater 1-0 Friday night, La Crosse eliminated Platteville 5-3 in a noon game Saturday.

La Crosse then beat the Warhawks 10-2 Saturday afternoon to earn a second shot at Whitewater later Saturday afternoon.

LA CROSSE 10, WHITEWATER 2

La Crosse 005 000 005—10 13 1

Whitewater 002 000 000—2 11 3

Witt; O’Sullivan, Kutzler (4), Perkins (9).

Leading hitters—Stolzman (LC) 3x4, Youngquist (LC) 2x2, Robson (LC) 3x4; Santoro (W) 2x4, Schrader (W) 2x4, Jensen (W) 2x4, Schneider (W) 2x4. 2B—Heilli (LC), McClellan (LC), Santoro (W), Schneider (W).

SO—Witt (LC) 3; O’Sullivan (W) 2, Kutzler (W) 4. BB—Witt 3, O’Sullivan 2, Kutzler 3.

WHITEWATER 11, LA CROSSE 1, 8 innings

Whitewater 402 010 04—11 17 1

La Crosse 000 100 00—1 8 2

Perkins, Fox (7); Olson, Willems (3), Mizgalski (8).

Leading hitters—Santoro (W) 3x5, Schader (W) 2x5, Aiello (W) 2x5, Jensen (W) 3x5, Moroder (W) 2x4, Doud (W) 3x4; Sutton (L) 2x3. 2B—Schrader (W), Doud (W), Robson (LC), Carney (LC).

SO—Perkins (W) 5; Olson (LC) 2, Willems (LC) 3, Mizgalski (LC) 1. BB—Perkins 2; Mizgalski 1.

Tags

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse

Users on iOS devices (iPhone, iPad) are currently unable to comment. This is a known bug.